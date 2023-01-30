LightRiver and Precision Solutions Enter Strategic Partnership to Transform and Support Optical Hardware Management in South America

Precision Solutions taps into LightRiver's netFLEX® Platform for customers in South

America as premium optical networking management solution

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, and Precision Solutions announce today a new strategic partnership to transform how organizations in South America can manage and view their optical network hardware regardless of their current vendor(s).

With more than 20 years of experience in South America's market, integrating and enabling optical networks, Precision Solutions observed the customer desire for a reliable, robust, single glass pane platform to manage their optical networks.

To address these needs, Precision Solutions tapped into LightRiver's netFLEX® solution, a network automation platform designed to address the complexities of disparate optical transport networks, suppliers, and technologies. As the only platform that enables the agnostic management of optical transport networks, netFLEX allows businesses to interrogate their optical network — their way — without vendor lock-in and inclusive of a self-serve option.

"Precision Solutions is well known as a high-quality, cost-effective integrator in the South American market, and LightRiver's netFLEX is an essential addition to our product portfolio as it helps our customers to manage their networks effectively," comments Eduardo Ken, CEO of Precision Solutions. "The South American market, specifically Brazil, has several customer tiers. From big international players to small ISPs, all of them will benefit from the operational capacity and simplicity that only netFLEX can offer."

"We are honored to work with Precision Solutions and expand our netFLEX offering on a greater global scale," states Mike Jonas, President, Global Customer Operations for LightRiver. "Our award-winning netFLEX serves as an essential tool for companies worldwide, ensuring customers' success with optical networking and management."

The partnership between LightRiver and Precision Solutions will cover the resale and first-tier local support for netFLEX in the region. It also gives existing netFLEX customers the advantage of having the first technical support tier in its native language.

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, focused on the global communications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com .

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers.

For more information visit www.graingp.com .

About Precision Solutions

Precision Solutions is a company that specializes in providing technological solutions that allow visibility, testing, monitoring, and optimization of networks in the telecommunications, electronics, energy, and information technology segments. With more than two decades of experience, it also provides multiservice network deployment, test & measurement, and equipment certification.

www.precisionsolutions.com.br

