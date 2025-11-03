LightRiver Expands Board with Appointment of Tier 1 Telecommunications Finance Expert

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier productivity solutions provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks®, netFLEX® Transport Domain Control Software, Prism network orchestration and flexOPS network optimization services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Smith to the Board of Directors. This appointment spotlights LightRiver's scale and brings decades of experience during the expansion of its network solutions and automation efforts to a wider audience of Tier 1 network operators, integrators and software vendors.

Smith has more than 30 years of experience in advancing enterprise growth in the global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications industry with one of the largest telecommunications providers in the world. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance for Verizon, responsible for enterprise-wide financial planning and Wireless Business Development (M&A). During his tenure with Verizon, Smith held domestic and internationally focused senior leadership roles in finance, operations, sales, M&A, and strategy.

"Steve's understanding of the network and capital efficiency challenges that exist in Tier 1 multi-generation, multi-vendor operations, and the benefits of solving for them, are a perfect complement to our software-enabled services portfolio" stated Mike Jonas, CEO at LightRiver. "His guidance in prioritizing the most impactful use cases will be an intelligent transformation game changer for LightRiver and our clients."

Smith holds an M.B.A. from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester and a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Binghamton University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for service providers to unlock value by simplifying their network infrastructure and operations. I'm delighted to join the LightRiver Board and help LightRiver realize this opportunity," commented Smith.

Smith offers his skills and experience with a Tier 1 Service Provider to the seasoned team of business leaders at LightRiver and the Grain ecosystem, working together to deliver the next generation of open, disaggregated and automated solutions, services and products to help make complex networking, simple.

LightRiver is the premier network productivity solutions provider focused on enabling client success in the dynamic world of connectivity. Backed by our industry award-winning sustaining engineering solutions, we consult, commission, automate, and optimize multi-vendor, multi-generational and software-controlled networks for those that need the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency, and manageability that technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading global investment firm focused on the telecommunications sector. LightRiver's team of experts deliver real value, with 99999's quality and unparalleled customer care in packet optical networking, by accelerating client growth and profitability.

We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. And our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com .

