Lights, Camera, Action! Lallemand Announces Fourth Year of Hometown Roots Photo Contest

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Lallemand Plant Care is excited to announce the details of the 2025 Hometown Roots Photo Contest. This year, participants can now enter by sharing a photo or a 30-second video, offering even more creative ways to support your community with a $5,000 donation from Lallemand.

"At Lallemand Plant Care, supporting our communities is at the heart of what we do," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "We're excited to bring this contest back and look forward to seeing how participants showcase the spirit of agriculture and rural life."

To enter, take a photo or a 30-second video (maximum) that you feel best celebrates agriculture and your rural community. Upload it at www.lallemandhometownroots.com and include a brief description of how the photo or video represents what makes your community or farm special. You can submit one photo or video per week, for a maximum of 10 entries. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

The contest will run from January 13, 2025, to August 15, 2025. There are six prizes available, each consisting of a $5,000 cheque payable to a local community organization or charity of the winner's choice. There will be one USD $5,000 prize each for Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Since its inception in 2021, the Hometown Roots Photo Contest has enabled Lallemand to award 20 participants with a connection to agriculture in Canada and the U.S. and donated $100,000 to their local communities.

For more information and full contest rules, visit www.lallemandhometownroots.com.

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers. For more information, visit www.lallemand.com

SOURCE Lallemand Plant Care