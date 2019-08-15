Lights Turned Down on 2020 Corolla Family with Nightshade Editions

The all-new 2020 Corolla sedan was introduced earlier this year with a new grade strategy, bold exterior styling and a sleek, driver-focused interior. Six months later, Corolla is getting a Nightshade Edition based on the SE grade with a CVT, with production starting this fall.

The Corolla Nightshade will feature blacked-out Toyota, Corolla and SE badging. The front will include a black grille surround and black-painted rocker panels, while black heated power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, black window trim and black outside door handles will adorn the side. The rear will feature a black spoiler and lower diffuser area.

Blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels and a black roof-mounted shark fin antenna complete the Nightshade package. Available colors include Super White, Classic Silver Metallic and Black Sand Pearl.

The Corolla sedan Nightshade Edition will have an MSRP of $22,750.

An Even Sleeker Corolla Hatchback

The Corolla Hatchback has been turning heads ever since its launch last year with its aggressive stance, 18" machined alloy wheels and the available Blue Flame exterior. Now the 2020 Corolla Hatchback will continue to attract attention with the sleek Nightshade Edition, which like its Corolla sedan sibling, is based on the SE grade with a CVT.

The Corolla Hatchback Nightshade will feature the same blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels found on the Corolla Nightshade. It will have a black lower front rocker, black door handles, black mirrors caps, black side rockers, a black shark fin antenna, a black factory spoiler, a black rear lower spoiler and black rear exhaust diffusers. The headlamps with have a black headlamp inner frame and the Toyota and SE grade badging will be blacked out. Available exterior colors include Super White, Classic Silver Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic, while the interior will feature black fabric.

The Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition will have an MSRP of $22,290.

More Options for the 2020 Corolla Hatchback

The Corolla Hatchback was one of the first vehicles in the Toyota lineup to feature Apple CarPlay® compatibility, and for model year 2020 it will add Android Auto® compatibility as a standard feature to all grades. Additionally, SiriusXM® All Access Trial, previously an available option, will now be standard on both the SE and XSE grades.

A black roof, which has been available on the current generation Camry, now makes its way as an available feature to the Corolla Hatchback. It will be available with the following exterior colors: Blizzard Pearl, Oxide Bronze, Classic Silver Metallic, Smoked Paprika and Blue Flame.

The SE grade is also getting an enhanced cargo space option, which removes the spare tire and lowers the cargo floor, adding six cubic feet of cargo capacity. This available package will include a Tire Repair Kit (TRK) in lieu of a spare tire. This option will be available on both the CVT and 6MT SE grades.

Pricing Announced for 2020 Corolla Family

1832 2020 Corolla L $19,600 1852 2020 Corolla LE $20,050 1856 2020 Corolla XLE $24,050 1864 2020 Corolla SE CVT $22,050 1863 2020 Corolla SE 6MT $22,750 1868 2020 Corolla Nightshade $22,750 1866 2020 Corolla XSE $25,550 1882 2020 Corolla Hybrid LE $23,100 6273 2020 Corolla Hatchback SE 6MT $20,290 6272 2020 Corolla Hatchback SE CVT $21,390 6276 2020 Corolla Hatchback Nightshade $22,290 6275 2020 Corolla Hatchback XSE 6MT $23,240 6274 2020 Corolla Hatchback XSE CVT $24,340

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Nancy Hubbell

469-292-4954

nancy.hubbell@toyota.com

Zachary Reed

469-292-3499

zachary.reed@toyota.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

SOURCE Toyota

Related Links

http://www.toyota.com

