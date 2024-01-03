Lights Up the Future: New Olight.com Debuts

News provided by

Olight Group Co.,Ltd

03 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LORTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading mobile lighting manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its new official website domain, Olight.com, on January 2, 2024, at 20:00 EST. After 16 years of unwavering commitment and a three-year quest, Olight proudly secured ownership of the coveted Olight.com.

Continue Reading
Arkfeld Pro Zirconium
Arkfeld Pro Zirconium

Founded in 2007, Olight faced the challenge of an occupied Olight.com domain and had to settle on Olightworld.com. Recognizing the importance of brand conformity, Olight initiated efforts to acquire the domain in 2021 and, after three years of persevering pursuit, succeeded in September 2023, marking a historic achievement of a new level for Olight's brand building.

To celebrate this milestone, an exciting giveaway, beginning January 2nd through 8th, will be conducted. To participate, visit olight.com/new-domain-celebration and share a story about yourself or a friend regarding the perseverance spirit! The Top three most inspiring storytellers get the Limited Edition Flashlight - Arkfeld Pro Zirconium, and, additionally, there are 100 Lucky Prizes for participants.

Each Arkfeld Pro Zirconium features a unique single-digit serial number. Crafted from zirconium, a rare earth metal with super anti-corrosion properties, these flashlights pay tribute to the continuous support from Olight fans and all those who share the spirit of perseverance. "Olight.com's launch marks a higher level on brand building. We appreciate everyone's help and support, and Olight will continuously innovate and bring best service to our customers," said Mavis Xiao, Vice President of Olight.

Olight.com is designed to elevate user experience with exciting features, including:

  • User Experience Optimization: Swift response and issue resolution for enhanced user satisfaction.
  • New Functions: Intuitive product comparison tool and after-sales feedback feature for informed decision-making and improved communication.
  • Visual Excellence: Streamlined and artistic page design for a clearer interface.
  • Responsive Design: Optimized for mobile and web for an enhanced browsing experience.

As always committed to customer centricity, Olight values your feedback deeply. Should there be any suggestions, please reach out. We have deep appreciation for our fans in being part of the Olight story, and we anticipate many more years together.

About Olight
Olight is a leading mobile lighting brand committed to providing high-quality and innovative lighting solutions for various applications. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Olight has become a trusted name in the lighting industry. For more information, please visit www.olight.com

SOURCE Olight Group Co.,Ltd

Also from this source

Se ilumina el futuro: estreno del nuevo Olight.com

Se ilumina el futuro: estreno del nuevo Olight.com

Olight, fabricante líder de iluminación móvil, se complace en anunciar el esperado lanzamiento de su nuevo dominio web oficial, Olight.com, el 2 de...
Iluminando o futuro: lançamento da nova Olight.com

Iluminando o futuro: lançamento da nova Olight.com

A Olight, renomada fabricante de iluminação portátil, está animada em anunciar o lançamento aguardado de seu novo site oficial, Olight.com, no dia 2...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.