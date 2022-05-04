Lightspeed Brings Flagship Hospitality POS and Commerce Platform to 2022 RC Show

"The unprecedented challenges of the past two years have brought into focus the necessity for restaurateurs to embrace technology to create a more flexible, resilient business. We're excited to be at the RC Show to show the hospitality industry the power of the new Lightspeed Restaurant POS and commerce platform," said Hospitality GM Peter Dougherty.

Lightspeed Restaurant brings the power of thoughtful integrations and cloud technology to the hospitality industry, with fully integrated inventory, payments, analytics, and online ordering, as well as simplified workflows and interfaces in the POS and back-office software so your technology never slows you down.

Lightspeed will have its comprehensive hospitality commerce solutions on display in the Tech Pavilion at Booth #727 at the Enercare Centre, with industry experts and Hospitality GM Peter Dougherty doing live demos of features that help streamline operations and run smarter restaurants, like Order Anywhere, Automated Inventory, Lightspeed Payments and more. Lightspeed is offering an exclusive hardware offer to merchants who sign up to partner with Lightspeed at the RC show.

Lightspeed Restaurant is leveraged by Five Guys, Daniel, Kei, Canlis, and Alinea, and is now available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany. Learn more about Lightspeed Restaurant on our website and see the new Lightspeed Restaurant in action here.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com.

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Victoria Baker, NKPR

[email protected]

Jennifer Fugel, Newsmaker Group

[email protected]

Lightspeed Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.