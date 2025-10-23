Lightspeed Commerce Named One of Canada's Enterprise--Industry Leaders Winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

The award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2021 and $50 million in 2024. For this year's award, Lightspeed was recognized with a growth percentage of 318%, ranking 6th overall in demonstrating outstanding growth and innovation within the technology industry.

"This recognition from Deloitte underscores Lightspeed's commitment to driving innovation for the independent businesses that form the backbone of our communities," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "Sustained growth at this level is only possible because of our customers' trust, our team's relentless focus on product excellence, and our vision to redefine commerce on a global scale."

"The Enterprise—Industry Leaders exemplify the enduring strength and proven success of Canada's business landscape," said Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "With a longstanding track record of achievement and resilience, they continue to set the standard for excellence, driving sustainable growth and inspiring progress across Canadian technology enterprises."

"These distinguished companies have consistently demonstrated leadership and innovation at the highest level within their industries," added Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "Their sustained commitment to excellence and their ability to adapt in an evolving market are driving meaningful change, both within their organizations and across Canada's technology sector. Their achievements serve as inspiring examples of how established Canadian businesses are shaping a successful and dynamic future."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500TM program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.