LightStim and Hand & Stone Announce National Launch of FDA-Cleared Elipsa

Following a Successful Pilot Program, the Expanded Partnership Brings Clinically Proven LED Therapy to Spa Guests Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightStim, a leader in professional-grade LED light therapy, and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, one of the nation's leading massage and facial spa franchises with 600-plus locations across the U.S. and Canada, today announced the national rollout of LightStim's FDA-cleared Elipsa device across Hand & Stone locations nationwide.

The expansion follows a successful pilot program that demonstrated strong guest adoption and visible treatment outcomes for franchise owners.

Elipsa treatments are now available at participating Hand & Stone locations nationwide.

Elipsa is FDA-cleared to treat fine lines and wrinkles on the entire face and mild to moderate inflammatory acne. The device features LightStim's patented MultiWave® Technology, delivering multiple wavelengths of light simultaneously to optimize treatment performance and support healthier-looking skin.

"Elipsa's touchless system gives our estheticians across 600+ locations the space to be fully present with every guest, while LED therapy delivers in the background. At Hand & Stone, our goal is to give every guest the best hour of their month, and Elipsa has earned its place in that experience," said Lisa Rossmann, Chief Concept Officer at Hand & Stone.

The integration of Elipsa into Hand & Stone's facial offerings reflects both brands' commitment to science-backed innovation and accessible, results-driven skincare. By pairing LightStim's clinical expertise with Hand & Stone's network of 600+ locations and licensed estheticians, the partnership makes professional LED therapy available to guests at scale.

"At LightStim, we have always believed that light therapy should be both clinically grounded and deeply accessible," said Joniann Marchese, President of LightStim. "Our partnership with Hand & Stone reflects a shared commitment to elevating professional skincare through science-backed innovation. Seeing Elipsa embraced nationally represents a broader shift toward intelligent, results-driven treatments that support both the provider and the guest experience."

LightStim has sold more than one million retail devices and supports over 50,000 professional accounts worldwide. The company designs and manufactures its devices in California, maintaining rigorous quality standards and clinical integrity across its product portfolio.

Elipsa treatments are now available at participating Hand & Stone locations nationwide. Guests may also purchase select LightStim at-home devices through Hand & Stone spas, extending the benefits of LED therapy beyond the treatment room.

About LightStim

Founded in 2000 LightStim is a family-owned, California-based medical device company specializing in FDA-cleared LED light therapy. Designed and manufactured in California, LightStim devices utilize patented MultiWave® Technology to deliver multiple wavelengths of light simultaneously for optimized treatment performance and exceptional results. LightStim products are used by medical practices, estheticians, professional athletes, and skincare consumers worldwide. For more information, visit LightStim.com

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is one of the nation's leading spa franchises, with 600-plus locations across the U.S. and Canada offering professional massage, facial, and skincare services. Treatments are performed by licensed therapists and estheticians using science-backed products including Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare, and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. For more information, visit handandstone.com.

SOURCE LightStim