Lightstone Opening Upper East Side Sales Gallery for 40 East End Condominium, Design By Deborah Berke Partners

NEW YORK, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National real estate investor and developer Lightstone revealed today the opening of 40 East End, its new Upper East Side boutique condominium designed by internationally renowned architect Deborah Berke Partners and Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel, Architects.

In a city increasingly defined by anonymous glass towers, Lightstone is collaborating with Deborah Berke Partners and Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel, Architects to design 29 bespoke residences in a distinctively crafted new building located in the exclusive East End Avenue enclave of the Upper East Side.

40 East End features homes ranging from two to five bedrooms across 20 stories. Sales for the project are anticipated to begin in late May 2018. The exclusive marketing and sales agent for the project is Corcoran Sunshine. Prices range from $3 million to $25 million.

The design of 40 East End is a modern interpretation of local historic architecture, resulting in a dignified structure that grows from an articulated base and steps back neatly as it rises. Textured charcoal and gray brick with elegant hand cast ornamentation celebrate the timeless style of the architectural façade. The remarkable scale and size of the casement style windows enhance every residence within.

"It's rare to have the opportunity to work with a visionary architect like Deborah Berke in her own backyard," said Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "With her intimate understanding of the neighborhood, she and her team have designed a building with exceptional details and the highest level of finishes that harnesses the tranquil and welcoming feel of East End Avenue."

Deborah Berke, who is a local resident and has lived in the East End neighborhood for many years, holds the prestigious position of Dean at the Yale School of Architecture. Berke describes her design philosophy as connecting people to place with compelling architecture, empowered by the pursuit of authenticity and warmth. Berke intimately understands the unique character, history and architecture of the neighborhood, as well as all the amenities that it has to offer, including its parks, the waterfront esplanade, and its prestigious private schools.

"We thought a lot about what it means to live uptown today. This building is richly textured and has a sense of mass, but it's very human-scaled. I think 40 East End will prove as a welcome addition to the neighborhood and that residents will feel a sense of belonging," Deborah Berke said.

40 East End Avenue features a number of amenities and sophisticated finishes that make the project unique:

Street features white marble wall panels and a jet mist granite base providing for beautiful and discreet covered drop-off by car, while a decorative main entrance welcomes pedestrians from East End Avenue. Inside the lobby, rich and high-contrast materials, including black and white marble chevron patterned flooring, provide vibrancy with a refined but contemporary feel.



Adjacent to the lobby, the double height parlor lounge features a curving sculptural staircase detailed in marble and bronze, which provides for a dramatic focal point.



Designed to be an extension to the home, the second-floor amenities include a library, game room, fitness center and a gourmet catering kitchen. These amenities offer both glamor and convenience.



Homes at 40 East End feature large casement style windows and Juliette balconies that flood the residences with natural light and provide the residences with sweeping views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline. Many residences also enjoy large private outdoor terraces.



skyline. Many residences also enjoy large private outdoor terraces. 40 East End offers a maisonette, complete with its own private garden, as well as the top floor triplex penthouse, with its own full floor rooftop terrace.

Each residence at 40 East End is designed to be a bespoke home. What unites each home is the craft and natural materiality. Details like white oak herringbone-patterned hardwood floors, hand-selected Arabescato Cervaiole marble slabs straight from the Apuan Alps in Tuscany, Italy, and custom lacquer painted Italian cabinets with an interwoven metal inset panel and beveled metal trim are both luxurious and functionally practical.

40 East End is situated in a charming and intimate residential neighborhood, in immediate proximity to a wide array of neighborhood amenities including Carl Schurz Park, John Jay Park, the East River Esplanade, as well as top educational and cultural institutions.

Sales at 40 East End are anticipated to begin in late May 2018. Homes range from $3 million to $25 million.

For sales information, visit www.40eastend.com or call (212) 682-40EE.

Project Team:

Developer:

Lightstone

Design Architect:

Deborah Berke Partners

Architect

Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel, Architects

Landscape Architect:

Gunn Landscape Architecture

Exclusive Marketing and Sales Agent

Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group

About Lightstone:

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Lightstone is active in 28 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With over 176 existing properties, Lightstone's $3 billion portfolio currently includes over 6 million square feet of office, retail and industrial commercial properties, over 15,000 residential units, and 4,000 hotel keys. Lightstone also owns over 12,000 land lots across the country.

Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with approximately $2.3 billion dollars currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Lightstone is also developing 130 William Street in New York City. 130 William is designed by visionary architect Sir David Adjaye.

About Deborah Berke Partners:

Deborah Berke Partners distills complex considerations – environmental, social, and aesthetic – into meaningful architecture. Its work is transformative: from the reimagination of old buildings to the creation of exquisite new ones.

The firm's involvement with past notable projects - including 432 Park Avenue, 48 Bond Street, and the award-winning 21c Museum Hotels - creates powerful first impressions that continue to delight. The architecture that it makes captures the values and aspirations of its clients; strives to enrich the world around it through enduring design; and is mindful of the distinctive qualities of each place.

Deborah Berke Partners connects people and places to create meaningful and lasting experiences: it considers how changing daylight shapes a room; how people move into a site and through a building; how materials feel and look through repeated use. The firm's approach is human-centered at all scales, from broad vision of masterplans to the focused details of interiors (and everything in between).

For over 30 years, Deborah Berke Partners has created true-to-place architecture around the country and across the world. Deborah Berke designed 40 East End in collaboration with Senior Principal Stephen Brockman. In 2017, the firm received a national design award from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.

About Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel, Architects:

Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel, Architects is one of New York's most highly regarded full-service architecture and interior design firms. They approach every project with a spirit of shared ideas and free-flowing collaboration among all sectors to achieve the best design possible on any scale. GKV's three founding principals, Randy Gerner, AIA, Richard N. Kronick, AIA, and Miguel Valcarcel, AIA, have been collaborating for over 35 years. The firm is internationally recognized for their residential, hospitality, and commercial work and has garnered multiple industry awards for outstanding residential and hospitality design.

