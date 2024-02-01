MOXY & AC HOTEL DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES WINS ALIS DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD 2023

A one-of-a-kind dual property with 727 guestrooms across 37 stories, 12 bars and restaurants—including Level 8 by Houston Hospitality— a colossal 15,000-sqft live LED billboard screen,

and 45,000 sqft of meeting and events space

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown LA is thrilled to announce it has been named the ALIS Development of the Year 2023 in the Select/Limited Service category. News of the announcement was shared at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) conference at L.A Live on Tuesday, January 23rd.

[L - R: Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles Exterior; Moxy DTLA Lobby; AC Hotel DTLA Lobby; Golden Hour at Level 8 | photography by Michael Kleinberg]

The ALIS Development of the Year Award is a distinguished category, where ALIS acknowledges outstanding projects for their significant contributions to the hotel industry. Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown LA's ownership and developer, Lightstone, celebrates its second victory, building on the excitement from its 2017 win for Development of the Year in the Select/Limited Service hotel category with Moxy Times Square. The Development of the Year Award is designed to honor newly built, redeveloped, or repositioned hotels in the Americas region.

Lightstone, the developer of the six acclaimed Moxy hotels in New York City and South Beach debuted its first dual property in Los Angeles on April 12, 2023. Directly across the Crypto.com Arena and Los Angeles Convention Center, it offers 727 bedrooms inside the 37-story tower of the Moxy and AC Hotel, making it the largest hotel to open last year across the state. It boasts 12 dining and entertainment venues, including Level 8—comprising 8 venues with immersive discoveries by Houston Hospitality—a 15,000-square-foot live LED screen that is the largest 3D billboard on the West Coast, and 45,000 square of meeting and events space that seamlessly blends work and play.

"We're thrilled to receive the ALIS Development of the Year Award for Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles. This recognition underscores Lightstone's commitment to pushing the boundaries of hospitality through design and innovation and our commitment to deliver unparalleled hospitality experiences. The achievement is a reflection of the unique collaboration with our partners in this project to create a project that is truly first instance – Marriott, Houston Hospitality, Branded Cities, Yabu Pushelberg, and Gensler," says Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone.

Moxy & AC Hotel DTLA was brought to life by an all-star team, including Gensler, one of the world's leading architecture firms and Yabu Pushelberg, the acclaimed global design studio. Gensler's 37-story structure consists of an L-shaped tower, with Moxy occupying one side and AC Hotel on the opposite, sitting atop an eight-story podium. The hotels design were inspired by the spirit of discovery that California stands for. Moxy embodies California's bold and adventurous spirit, which features vibrant public spaces and captivating design that promise delightful surprises at every turn. AC Hotel, accessible through a separate entrance, serves as a serene sanctuary complemented by public spaces characterized by simplicity and understated elegance. Both hotels cater to independent explorers who prefer to travel on their terms while offering affordability without compromising on style or comfort.

"Marriott proudly congratulates Mitchell Hochberg and Lightstone for winning the ALIS Select/Limited Service Development Deal of the Year Award. The Moxy & AC Downtown Los Angeles has been a vibrant addition to LA Live and I am grateful our teams could work together to bring this project to life," says Anthony Capuano, President & CEO of Marriott International.

This achievement is the property's latest recognition, contributing to their array of accolades including being a finalist at the 2023 Best of Year Awards for Interior Design, an honoree at the 2023 Interior Design Best of Year Awards, The Points Guy Award for Best Affordable Hotel Brand and receiving the esteemed title of Best Hotels of 2023 by The Points Guy.

ABOUT MOXY & AC HOTEL DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

With a multitude of experiences under one roof, Moxy and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles are DTLA's new destination for visitors and locals. Located in the heart of Downtown, directly across from the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena, the two hotels offer a total of 727 guestrooms; an unprecedented 12 dining and entertainment options, including Level 8, a collection of restaurants, bars, and lounges that highlight the neighborhood's diverse cultures and cuisines; a Miami-meets-Copacabana pool deck; a dedicated events level with over 13,000 square feet of flexible meeting and social events space with a design inspired by DTLA's industrial heritage. The property, which opened earlier in 2023, was developed and is owned by Lightstone.

ABOUT LIGHTSTONE

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone is active in 26 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 213 existing properties, Lightstone's over $9 billion portfolio currently includes over 13 million square feet of industrial, life sciences, and commercial properties, over 25,000 residential units, and over 5,100 hotel keys. Lightstone's development portfolio includes over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

