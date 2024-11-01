Lightstone Ranked Among Crain's Top Places to Work in New York City for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone, one of the leading and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States, has been recognized as one of 2024's Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business for the second consecutive year. Lightstone was ranked within the top 40 companies in the city.

Crain's 2024 Best Places to work in NYC

In partnership with Workforce Research Group, Crain's utilized 20,000 employee engagement surveys and employer questionnaires to determine the ranking of this year's spotlighted firms. Employee surveys from all five boroughs analyzed workplace environment, growth opportunities, leadership, benefits, and other perks.

"New York City is home to over 220,000 businesses, and we are very proud to be recognized within the top 1%. At Lightstone, we believe that the heart of any building is the people who bring it to life," said Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our talented and dedicated family of exceptional professionals, as well as our commitment to fostering a welcoming and supportive workplace environment."

This workplace accolade is among Lightstone's many 2024 recognitions which include Commercial Observer's Power 100 , ALIS Development of the Year for their Moxy/AC Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles , and CN Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for Top Hotels in New York City .

About Lightstone

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone is active in 26 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 210 existing properties, Lightstone's over $9 billion portfolio currently includes over 12 million square feet of industrial, life sciences, and commercial properties, over 30,000 residential units, and over 5,100 hotel keys. Lightstone's development portfolio includes over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

