Lightstone Recognized as Developer of the Year by Marriott International

Lightstone's launched its Moxy development platform in 2017 with the opening of the 612-key Moxy Times Square, winner of American Lodging Investment Summit's (ALIS) Development of the Year. Lightstone subsequently developed the 350-key Moxy Chelsea which opened in 2019 and 286-key Moxy East Village which opened in 2019. Most recently, Lightstone opened the 202-key Moxy South Beach in February 2021, its first Moxy outside of New York and the first resort-style property for the brand.

Lightstone continues to expand its portfolio of Moxy hotels with two hotels that recently topped out in New York, Moxy Lower East Side and Moxy Williamsburg, as well as a dual-branded Moxy and AC Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Lightstone was the only owner with three hotels, Moxy Times Square, Moxy East Village, and Moxy Chelsea, featured on Conde Nast Traveler's list of "Top 25 Hotels in New York City."

Lightstone has collaborated with leading interior design firms including Yabu Pushelberg and Rockwell Group to develop properties that offer affordability without any sacrifice of style or comfort. Efficient but stylish guestrooms are coupled with public spaces that are engaging, well-designed, and contextual, appealing equally to locals and travelers. Lightstone's Moxy hotels also feature world-class restaurants and bars through partnerships with some of the top food and beverage operators in the world.

"We are proud of the strong partnership we have cultivated with Marriott over many years," said Lightstone President Mitchell Hochberg. "It's apparent why Marriott is the industry's global hospitality leader with their innovative and transformative hotel concepts. We couldn't be more thrilled to continue growing the Moxy brand together."

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Lightstone is active in 24 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 132 existing properties, Lightstone's over $6.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 4 million square feet of industrial, retail and commercial properties, over 15,000 residential units, and over 4,300 hotel keys. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors.

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With more than 90 properties open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram . Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

