Lightview Capital Announces Sale of Array

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightview Capital (Lightview), a leading lower middle market private equity firm announces the sale of Array to WCG, a global leader in clinical research solutions.

Founded in 2003, Array is a leading content engagement partner for life sciences events that offers a unique combination of data, technology, and engagement services proven to enhance business results and drive actionable insights. The company has been a part of Lightview Capital's portfolio since 2019, when the private equity firm made a significant investment to enhance Array's growth and expansion.

Under Lightview's ownership, Array has enhanced its proprietary technology, expanded its meeting delivery capabilities from in-person to virtual and hybrid meeting types, and further cemented its position as a trusted technology partner for the life science industry.

Marc Crawford, CEO of Array, commented, "Our partnership with Lightview Capital has been instrumental in our growth journey. We are excited to join WCG and continue the mission of improving lives by accelerating clinical research."

"We are pleased to announce the successful sale of Array to WCG," said Conor Mullett, Managing Director at Lightview Capital. "This transaction represents a significant milestone for both Array and Lightview, showcasing our ability to build and scale market-leading platforms in the business services and tech-enabled services sectors."

Union Square Advisors and Madison Park Group served as co-lead financial advisors and DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Lightview and Array in connection with this transaction.

About Lightview Capital :

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit lightviewcapital.com.

About Array

Array is a content engagement partner for life sciences events – with over 20 years' experience at over 10,000 events. Array's unique combination of technology and services is proven to improve business results by engaging more than 90% of audience members and increasing knowledge transfer while collecting meaningful analytics down to the individual participant level for actionable insights. Array combines technical support, event production expertise, and analytics interpretation and guidance to maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid life sciences events. For more information about Array, please visit arraylive.com.

