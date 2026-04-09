Lightwheel and PeritasAI Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Physical AI into Perioperative Workflows

Multi-phase program targets deployment of an integrated intelligence platform enabling up to 200 humanoid robots to operate within real clinical workflows

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwheel, a Physical AI infrastructure company, and PeritasAI, a perioperative intelligence and orchestration company, today announced a strategic partnership to combine PeritasAI's agentic orchestration platform with Lightwheel's Physical AI infrastructure to enable robots to train, validate, and operate within healthcare workflows.

A humanoid robot performs a perioperative logistics task, representing the next phase of Physical AI in healthcare operations. Lightwheel and PeritasAI formalize a strategic partnership to bring Physical AI into perioperative workflows.

The collaboration reflects a shared objective to bring Physical AI into real-world healthcare operations, not as isolated systems, but as coordinated participants within live workflows. The multi-phase initiative, representing an estimated $56 million program, will focus on deploying an integrated intelligence and orchestration layer across perioperative environments, enabling up to 200 humanoid robots to begin deployment over 2026 and 2027.

Healthcare remains one of the most complex and fragmented operational environments in the world. Critical workflows spanning sterile processing, operating rooms, logistics, and equipment coordination operate across disconnected systems, teams, and data layers. While robotics and automation have advanced inside of the procedure, they have lacked the continuous, real-time understanding required to function around the procedure.

Train. Orchestrate. Deploy. A Partnership Purpose-Built for Perioperative Physical AI.

Lightwheel provides the Physical AI infrastructure layer required to make robotic systems deployment-ready for perioperative environments, including simulation, Real-to-Sim and Sim-to-Real pipelines, synthetic and egocentric data generation, training systems, and evaluation frameworks that help train, validate, and refine robots before they enter live clinical workflows.

PeritasAI provides the agentic intelligence and orchestration layer through its PeriVerse platform—continuously understanding what is happening across perioperative environments, coordinating workflows in real time, and enabling intelligent systems to take appropriate action as conditions change.

"Healthcare doesn't need more point solutions, it needs a system that can understand and coordinate the entire perioperative environment in real time," said Cortney Knoll, CEO of PeritasAI. "We're building the orchestration layer that connects fragmented workflows and enables intelligent systems to operate within them, supporting surgical teams by taking on operational burden so they can stay focused fully on patient care."

"Physical AI will only create real value when it can operate reliably in the world's most complex environments," said Louis Lian, VP of Partnerships and Strategy at Lightwheel. "Healthcare is one of the hardest, and this partnership reflects a shared belief that real deployment starts with the right infrastructure to simulate, validate, and evaluate robotic systems before they enter real-world perioperative environments."

Initial pilot activities are underway with select healthcare systems and OEM partners to support real-world validation, workflow integration, and phased deployment planning.

About Lightwheel

Lightwheel is a Physical AI infrastructure company building the simulation, data, training, evaluation, and deployment systems required to move Physical AI from research into reliable real-world operation.

About PeritasAI

PeritasAI builds the intelligence and orchestration layer for healthcare operations—continuously understanding, coordinating, and aligning perioperative workflows to enable real-time execution across people, systems, and intelligent agents.

SOURCE Lightwheel Limited