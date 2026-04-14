Martin Elbs Joins Lightwheel as VP of Global Sales

Martin is a seasoned commercial leader with more than 20 years of experience across automotive, engineering, and industrial markets. He brings a rare combination of deep expertise in simulation and a strong track record in scaling global go-to-market execution. At Lightwheel, he will lead global sales strategy, with a focus on expanding Lightwheel's presence across OEMs, automotive leaders, and industrial enterprises worldwide.

"Over the past two decades, I've worked at the intersection of automotive, engineering, and software, with simulation playing an increasingly central role in how intelligent systems are developed and deployed," said Martin. "Lightwheel stands out for its ability to turn that technical foundation into industrial execution. I'm excited to join the team and help scale this vision globally."

Physical AI is reaching an inflection point. The industry is moving beyond isolated technical breakthroughs toward deployment in real production environments, where standalone tools are no longer sufficient. What is required now is an integrated infrastructure layer that connects simulation, data, evaluation, and real-world systems at scale.

Lightwheel has built a leading infrastructure platform for Physical AI. The company's next phase is to extend this foundation into global industrial deployment, particularly across Europe and other strategic markets.

"Martin brings a rare combination of simulation depth, industrial understanding, and global commercial leadership," said Steve Xie, Founder and CEO of Lightwheel. "We're very excited to welcome him to Lightwheel. As we move from infrastructure into real-world deployment at scale, Martin will play a critical role in helping us build global momentum and take Lightwheel to the next level."

About Martin

Martin brings more than 20 years of experience across the automotive and technology sectors, with a strong focus on simulation-driven development. He most recently served as SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at IPG Automotive, a global leader in automotive simulation, and previously held leadership roles at Lotus Engineering and ETAS. His experience spans global sales and service infrastructure, strategic growth, and portfolio strategy for software-driven, high-technology businesses.

SOURCE Lightwheel Limited