Ligia Chirivi Giraldo's new book Añorando a mí Colombia, a resounding compendium that chronicles Colombia's rich history and culture in literature and art

Giraldo said this about his book: "The reason and the intention for which I made this book was to collect all my 'writings' distributed in the Colombian festivals—a request from some of my countrymen. Also, remember those grandparents' sayings and song phrases? But most importantly, don't forget our culture.

Year after year since I arrived in Los Angeles with my husband, sons, and daughters, I was showing my longing for Colombia and all its 'ailments' that it has complained about. I felt powerless because I couldn't even 'grumble' when my country was discredited. This is why in an English with very high barriers, I shouted, 'I am proud to be Colombian!'

Each 'writing' is a tear shed with great nostalgia, which has become an egg—yes, a condor egg, which needs incubation to be read so that if already converted into a pigeon, it begins to fly slowly until it reaches the height of their ancestors."

Published by Page Publishing, Ligia Chirivi Giraldo's new book Añorando a mí Colombia shares a profound and impassioned dedication to proclaiming the vast wealth of Colombian heritage and culture that will surely captivate people's interest.

Consumers who wish to learn and appreciate the essence of Colombian culture can purchase Añorando a mí Colombia in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425896/Ligia_Chirivi_Giraldo.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

