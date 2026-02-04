Ligman Lighting USA Launches DaVinci Pole™: The Renaissance of the Smart Pole

HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligman Lighting USA proudly announces the launch of DaVinci Pole™, a canvas that allows inventors to bring lighting and technology systems together into an aesthetically precise solution.

DaVinci Pole merges elegant design with cutting-edge functionality to elevate urban spaces

Deploying technology systems is often an afterthought when developing landscape architecture. As a result, technology systems, like cameras, are "bolted on" to light poles due to convenient access to power, location, and height. This approach has led to cost inefficiencies from duplicated installations, reliability issues from improperly integrated systems, and unsightly "franken-poles" that disrupt carefully designed environments. Customers have repeatedly asked for help to avoid these challenges, and Ligman engineering has answered their call by reinventing the smart pole… introducing the DaVinci Pole™.

The demand for convenient access to systems like security cameras, Wi-Fi connectivity, EV charging, ADA push buttons, badge readers, intercoms, license plate recognition (LPR), speakers, and device charging is growing; often all within the same space. Rather than deploying these systems separately and "bolting" them to the nearest light pole, DaVinci Pole™ brings them together into one structure where systems coexist reliably and complement the landscape.

DaVinci Pole™ invites inventors to reimagine poles and bollards as mini experience centers. Starting from a simple sketch, Ligman's design and engineering teams transform concepts into reality in days, not weeks or months. Customers select their preferred technology systems, and Ligman provides the provisions while leveraging the company's expertise in system integration and purpose-built infrastructure design. Customers are not limited by pre-engineered technology brands; Ligman will provide the needed provisions for any preferred technology selected. The result is a single pole or bollard that houses each system internally, leaving only user-facing components visible for ease of access and a clean aesthetic.

"DaVinci Pole™ is the physical expression of Ligman's DNA," says Austin Ashe, President of Ligman Lighting USA. "We were founded on customization and project-specific design. With DaVinci Pole™, we're unlocking our customers' inner creator, turning their vision into reality through Smart Poles that meet the unique needs of each environment."

Every DaVinci Pole™ features MicroPRIM™ finishes, Ligman's decorative powder coating technology that combines creative freedom with long-term durability. MicroPRIM enables custom colors, patterns, and imagery while providing anti-graffiti, UV-resistant, scratch-resistant, and natatorium-rated protection, ensuring the infrastructure remains visually cohesive over time.

All DaVinci Poles™ are also backed by Ligman's industry-leading 10-year warranty for structure and finishes.

About Ligman Lighting USA

Ligman Lighting USA is a leader in innovative, high-performance outdoor lighting solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of cities, architects, and communities. With a commitment to design excellence, durability, and sustainability, Ligman delivers products that inspire creative freedom while withstanding the harshest environmental conditions.

