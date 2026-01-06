Ligman Lighting USA launches MicroPRIM™: An outdoor lighting technology for day-time aesthetics

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligman Lighting USA is proud to announce the launch of MicroPRIM™, an innovative powder coat paint technology that inspires architectural and lighting design freedom.

Ligman products with MicroPRIM

The outdoor lighting design challenge remains the same: delivering an exceptional visitor experience during the day and at night. When selecting luminaires and poles, designers are challenged to choose between daytime aesthetics or nighttime illumination. When paired with the uncertainty of how well the finish will resist fading, scratching, cracking, or vandalism over time, creativity stifles and finish color becomes the last decision made. Finish selection should come first as it sets the tone for the daytime aesthetic and now can be done with the knowledge it will look the same in year 10 as it did on day 10.

MicroPRIM™ technology enables designers to achieve a unique creative daytime visual presence and meet all required illumination levels, while also providing surface protections against UV, scratches, corrosion, and graffiti. MicroPRIM is available in any RAL or Pantone color, and patterns that include nature-inspired finishes such as wood and stone, as well as material-inspired patterns such as cement, carbon fiber, metal and more. Imagination is the only limitation as high-resolution logos, imagery, scenery, or branded graphics can also be permanently infused into a Ligman luminaire, pole, or bollard finish. MicroPRIM empowers specifiers to introduce artistry, individuality, and surface protections into any landscape design and meets AAMA 2605 architectural coating standards.

"MicroPRIM brings a new dimension to outdoor lighting design," says Austin Ashe, President of Ligman Lighting USA. "Ligman's engineering expertise has evolved significantly over the past 30 years. Since introducing MicroVOS (Variable Optical System), we've focused on delivering nighttime illumination performance. Now, with MicroPRIM, our unique form factors and structures can be finished with any colors or creative design that gives each lighting asset a distinctive daytime role within its built environment."

In keeping with Ligman's commitment to quality and long-term value, all MicroPRIM-treated products are backed by the company's industry-leading 10-year warranty, demonstrating our dedication to delivering products that perform both functionally and aesthetically for years to come.

To learn more about MicroPRIM technology, visit https://www.ligmanlightingusa.com/technology/microprim

About Ligman Lighting USA

Ligman Lighting USA is a leader in innovative, high-performance outdoor lighting solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of cities, architects, and communities. With a commitment to design excellence, durability, and sustainability, Ligman delivers products that inspire creative freedom while withstanding the harshest environmental conditions.

Media Contact:

Jon Barfell, Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Ligman Lighting USA