Ligonier, PA's Hidden Meadow Farm Set for May 11th Auction Sale with Platinum Luxury Auctions

Lesnock noted that quite a few prospective buyers who inquired for that auction have also expressed interest in Hidden Meadow Farm. "Our team has been very pleased with the response we've seen from buyers - both in quantity and quality - for each of the Ligonier offerings. It demonstrates there is still strong interest in premier Ligonier properties, but buyers simply need the proper motivation to act. That motivation is provided by the luxury auction process."

The feature piece of the property is its main residence, which offers more than 15,000 sf of handsomely appointed living areas throughout three levels. There are 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half baths, in addition to many unique spaces. For example, a magnificent, two-story library – influenced by the details of Lord Admiral Nelson's flagship HMS Victory – features custom windows similar to those in the British naval commander's personal quarters. On the upper level, an office/artist's studio is accessed by a large, "floating" circular door decorated with wrought iron forged by local artisans. The design was inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit.

Other special features of the home include a glass conservatory framed in mahogany, private wine cellar with tasting room and climate-controlled storage for +2,500 bottles, card room and gourmet kitchen.

Outside, the residence boasts a manicured courtyard, saltwater pool and a cabana offering his-and-hers changing rooms and bathrooms, in addition to a common area.

The home also features commercial-grade systems for functions such as radiant heating (for the home's upper motor court and patios), water filtration, augmented fire prevention and security.

Just down the gently winding drive from the main residence is an 8-stall barn with a 60-ft by 120-ft indoor arena, tack room and storage areas. There are also multiple paddocks, an outdoor riding ring, split-rail fencing and miles of trails throughout the grounds.

Additional structures include a large-equipment barn (which houses machinery and implements that are included in the sale), a guesthouse and a charming caretaker's cottage.

More information on the upcoming sale is located online at LigonierLuxuryAuction.com. Buyers may also contact Platinum directly at 800.997.4235. Previews of the property will continue throughout the week until auction day, and are held daily between the hours of 12 and 4pm local time. Buyers are encouraged to call in advance of their visit.

