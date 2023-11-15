LII Lennox Foundation Expands Support of Operation Warm for Children in Need

Lennox International Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 08:13 ET

New Foundation embodies the Lennox commitment to giving back to communities where employees live and work. 

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the HVACR industry, recently established the LII Lennox Foundation to further the company's commitment to giving back to communities where employees live and work. Volunteerism is an important part of the LII Lennox Foundation. Lennox provides employees with annual Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to encourage them to volunteer for their favorite charitable causes. In addition, the LII Lennox Foundation matches employee donations of up to $5000 to eligible charities every year, and employees can apply for volunteer and Foundation grants to give to charities that matter most to them.

The LII Lennox Foundation is pleased to announce its philanthropic contribution and expanded partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence and hope for children in need. Founded in 1998, Operation Warm and its partners have served over 5 million children across North America with brand-new coats and shoes. Lennox employees at many locations have been involved with Operation Warm for over four years, and the new grant expands the relationship to more Lennox locations in the USA.  

The expanded contribution will enable Operation Warm to purchase brand-new winter coats for children in need. Furthermore, Lennox employees will volunteer and hand out coats at schools in communities where the company operates. This year, the partnership is focused on the following locations: Richardson, Texas; Carrollton, Texas; Marshalltown, Iowa; and Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Commenting on the Foundation's impact, CEO Alok Maskara emphasized, "The LII Lennox Foundation remains dedicated to making a meaningful difference, and I'm proud of our engagement with Operation Warm. Through strategic partnerships and volunteer initiatives, we aim to uplift communities where our employees live and work."

ABOUT LII Lennox Foundation

Founded in 2023, the LII Lennox Foundation amplifies the scope and impact of charitable initiatives at Lennox focused on health, education and the environment. With an emphasis on sustainability, the Foundation broadens the impact on the communities where Lennox employees live and work through matching donations, grants, and volunteer opportunities. Through the LII Lennox Foundation, Lennox will give back up to 1% of its net income yearly.

For additional information or media inquiries about the LII Lennox Foundation's philanthropic work, please contact Allison Cohen at [email protected].

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.investor.lennox.com or by contacting [email protected].

Lennox Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Raises 2023 Guidance

Lennox Announces Chief Financial Officer Leadership Transition Plan

