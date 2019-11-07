Lilly Announces the Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Up to $2,000,006,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding Debt Securities

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offer of its outstanding debt securities. Lilly also announced that it had increased the previously announced tender cap from $2,000,000,000 to $2,000,006,000 aggregate principal amount of its debt securities, subject to further increase in its sole discretion. Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the tender offer as described in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 24, 2019, and the related Letter of Transmittal remain unchanged.

$3,479,144,000 in aggregate principal amount of the notes listed in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 6, 2019, the early tender date for the offer. The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of each series of notes subject to the tender offer that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the early tender date.

Title of Security CUSIP No. Acceptance

Priority

Level Principal Amount

Outstanding Principal Amount

Tendered Approximate

Percentage of

Outstanding

Amount Tendered Anticipated

Principal Amount

to be Accepted 3.950% Notes due 2047 532457

BR8 1 $750,000,000 $313,871,000 41.85% $313,871,000 3.700% Notes due 2045 532457

BJ6 2 $800,000,000 $387,533,000 48.44% $387,533,000 3.875% Notes due 2039 532457

BS6 3 $850,000,000 $489,255,000 57.56% $489,255,000 7.125% Notes due 2025 532457

AM0 4 $252,166,000 $22,474,000 8.91% $22,474,000 6.77% Notes due 2036 532457

AP3 5 $194,960,000 $20,515,000 10.52% $20,515,000 5.950% Notes due 2037 532457

BC1 6 $296,134,000 $12,022,000 4.06% $12,022,000 5.55% Notes due 2037 532457

BA5 7 $529,306,000 $53,154,000 10.04% $53,154,000 5.50% Notes due 2027 532457

AZ1 8 $445,783,000 $68,278,000 15.32% $68,278,000 4.650% Notes due 2044 532457

BG2 9 $88,016,000 $45,000,000 51.13% $45,000,000 3.100% Notes due 2027 532457

BP2 10 $750,000,000 $348,550,000 46.47% $348,550,000 2.750% Notes due 2025 532457

BH0 11 $800,000,000 $453,083,000 56.64% $239,354,000 3.375% Notes due 2029 532457

BV9 12 $1,150,000,000 $379,995,000 33.04% $0 3.950% Notes due 2049 532457

BT4 13(1) $1,500,000,000 $325,162,000 21.68% $0 4.150% Notes due 2059 532457

BU1 14(2) $1,000,000,000 $309,404,000 30.94% $0 2.350% Notes due 2022 532457

BQ0 15(3) $750,000,000 $250,848,000 33.45% $0













(1) The maximum principal amount of 3.950% Notes due 2049 that will be purchased by Lilly is $200,000,000. (2) The maximum principal amount of 4.150% Notes due 2059 that will be purchased by Lilly is $200,000,000. (3) The maximum principal amount of 2.350% Notes due 2022 that will be purchased by Lilly is $250,000,000.

Subject to the conditions in the Offer to Purchase, Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the early tender date with Acceptance Priority Level 11 have been accepted for purchase using a proration factor of approximately 52.8%.

The settlement date for the notes accepted by Lilly in connection with the early tender date currently is expected to be on November 8, 2019.

Lilly expects to determine the pricing terms of the tender offer at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on November 7, 2019. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 21, 2019, unless extended or earlier terminated.

Holders of notes subject to the tender offer who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their notes on or prior to the early tender date are eligible to receive the total consideration, which includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of notes tendered by such holders and accepted for purchase by Lilly. Accrued interest up to, but not including, the settlement date will be paid in cash on all validly tendered notes accepted and purchased by Lilly in the tender offer.

In accordance with the terms of the tender offer, the withdrawal date was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 6, 2019. As a result, tendered notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

The tender offer is being conducted upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 24, 2019, and the related Letter of Transmittal, as supplemented by this press release.

Lilly has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to serve as lead dealer managers for the tender offer and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to serve as co-dealer managers. Lilly has retained Global Bondholder Services Corporation to serve as tender agent and information agent for the tender offer.

Requests for documents relating to the tender offer may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation by telephone at (866) 470-3900, by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com or in writing at 65 Broadway, Suite 404, New York, NY 10006. Questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (212) 723-6106 or to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a tender offer to purchase or a solicitation of acceptance of a tender offer, which may be made only pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase. In any jurisdiction where the laws require the tender offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the tender offer will be deemed made on behalf of Lilly by the dealer managers, or one or more registered brokers or dealers under the laws of such jurisdiction. In addition, this press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any such securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement relating to such securities, meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release contains management's current intentions and expectations for the future, all of which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect", "believe", "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the terms and conditions of, and the completion of, the tender offer. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lilly, that may cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see Lilly's latest Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as is required by law, Lilly expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

