Lilly opens state-of-the-art research and development center in the Boston Seaport

Lilly Seaport Innovation Center (LSC) serves as the central hub for Lilly's genetic medicines efforts and houses the first East Coast Lilly Gateway Labs

New 346,000 square foot facility will accommodate approximately 500 Lilly scientists and researchers, in addition to 200 people from Lilly Gateway Labs' companies

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the opening of the Lilly Seaport Innovation Center (LSC), a research and development facility in the Boston Seaport dedicated to advancing Lilly's efforts in RNA and DNA-based therapies as well as discovering new drug targets to create life-changing medicines across several disease states, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegeneration and chronic pain.

Lilly Seaport Innovation Center (LSC)

"The opening of LSC expands upon Lilly's long-standing presence in the Boston area," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer and president, Lilly Research Laboratories, president, Lilly Immunology. "We are committed to being supportive neighbors in this hub of discovery and innovation, further collaborating with leading institutions and new talent to continue delivering transformative medicines for the people who need them most."

LSC occupies 346,000 square feet in a 12-story building, developed and operated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), in the rapidly expanding Seaport district of Boston. The new site includes laboratories and office space and will also house the first Lilly Gateway Labs location on the East Coast, fostering a culture of shared expertise and real-time learning to accelerate the development of novel medicines. LSC will accommodate approximately 500 Lilly scientists and researchers, in addition to 200 people from the companies within Lilly Gateway Labs.

About Lilly Gateway Labs

Lilly Gateway Labs is a best-in-class innovation hub that connects promising, early-stage biotechs to the power of Lilly's expertise. By fostering scientific breakthroughs and helping biotechs remove hurdles, we help companies speed the development of life-changing medicines for patients around the world. We apply a one-of-a-kind, hands-on approach to scientific engagement, offering not just state-of-the-art wet lab spaces and strong operational support, but also curating programs to help biotechs avoid common pitfalls. Our flexible model ensures companies can execute on their scientific vision while maintaining full ownership of their intellectual property. Since opening in December 2019, Gateway Labs in San Francisco has hosted over 20 biotech companies, with more than 50 therapeutics and platforms currently in development, and more than $1 billion raised by partner companies. In 2024, Gateway Labs is expanding to four sites across San Francisco, San Diego, and this new site in Boston to meet the needs of emerging biotechs in thriving life science communities. For more information on Gateway Labs, visit www.gatewaylabs.lilly.com.

