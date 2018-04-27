Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Christi Shaw, senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at http://investor.lilly.com/events.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.