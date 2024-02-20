Lilly to Participate in Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference

News provided by

Eli Lilly and Company

20 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference on March 6, 2024. Anat Ashkenazi, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will take part in a fireside chat at 9:10 a.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Lilly
Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. F-LLY

Refer to:
Jordan Bishop; [email protected]; 317-473-5712 (Media)
Joe Fletcher; [email protected]; 317-296-2884 (Investors) 

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

