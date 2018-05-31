Lilly to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. David A. Ricks, Lilly's chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at http://investor.lilly.com/events.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.