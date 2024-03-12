SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT , the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation, today announced the appointment of Matthew Mulqueen as Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO and Co-Founder Spence Green.

LILT Appoints Chief Revenue Officer To Propel Growth and Scale

"The enterprise language market is finally clamoring for a solution based on custom AI model building, which is the approach we pioneered," said LILT CEO and Co-Founder Spence Green. "Matthew has seen excellence from early stage to IPO at a series of enterprise technology companies. He spent the last three years building a GTM team at an AI-native company challenging a traditional services industry, and the combination of those experiences makes him an ideal fit to scale revenue at LILT. We're thrilled to have him on our leadership team."

In his role as CRO, Mulqueen is dedicated to leveraging the momentum generated by significant traction with leading enterprises and government agencies over the past year, driven by the growing demand for AI-driven business gains. His primary objective is to further accelerate the company's success as LILT scales their business. Collaborating closely with the product and engineering teams, Mulqueen will spearhead initiatives to reinforce LILT's commitment to addressing and enhancing the vital translation challenge through AI, prioritizing accuracy, speed, and customer ROI.

"Having spent the last four years in the Generative AI space, it is evident when a company is truly harnessing transformational Artificial Intelligence technology to drive meaningful business impact, versus simply adding "AI" on their website. LILT stands out as a prime example of a company doing the former," said Mulqueen. "LILT is unquestionably the most technologically advanced company in the field. This is confirmed by our leading Fortune 500 enterprises and government agency customers, who credit LILT with providing them the fastest, highest quality, and cost-effective translation solutions – and the huge business benefit they recognize from it. Because of this, we are pressing the gas on growth."

Prior to joining LILT, Matthew led sales for Appdynamics and Datadog in EMEA and both Kong and Cresta in the US. Mulqueen received a BS degree in marketing and finance from Penn State University and a masters degree from USC Marshall Business School.

For more information about LILT and its AI-powered solutions, please reach out to [email protected] .

About LILT

LILT is the complete Generative AI solution for enterprise content creation and translation. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI strategy to scale and optimize their global content, product, communication, and support operations. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

Visit us at lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

