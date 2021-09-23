Lilt Hires National Security Veteran Dana Linnet as General Manager and Vice President, Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced it has hired Dana Linnet as General Manager and Vice President, Public Sector. In her new role, Dana will lead and grow the Lilt government practice, bringing the Lilt Platform and translation services to public sector customers.

"Lilt's underlying technology was originally supported by government research grants, and some of our earliest applications were influenced by government needs. As demand for our translation technology and services continues to increase within the public sector, we decided to hire a senior executive to scale this business unit," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "We are excited for Dana to lead the next chapter of our public sector organization."

Linnet comes to Lilt with more than 20 years of public sector leadership experience, including 15 years serving as a career Foreign Service Officer across multiple continents with the United States Department of State. She has previously worked in senior management at Lockheed Martin in Government Affairs and Washington Operations, and served as Director for Sales and Business Development, as well as Senior Advisor, for Guidehouse LLP's National Security Segment. Linnet earned her bachelor's degree in Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

"As a linguist, diplomat, and international business executive with deep inter-agency experience, I have personally felt the impact of language on our government agencies' (and our Allies') ability to succeed in their missions," said Linnet. "Lilt is one of the few leading companies heavily investing in truly innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at a time when our government customers are looking to rapidly adopt AI in a world where everything is accelerating. I look forward to working with this truly impressive Lilt team to provide our customers with trusted, best-in-class technologies to conquer their toughest national security challenges - including closing the critical language gap that has persisted for decades."

For more information about Lilt and its secure, innovative government translation solutions, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

