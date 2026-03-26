LILT Launches Assist: An Autonomous Agent to Run Global Content Programs

News provided byLILT
Mar 26, 2026, 13:48 ET
Assist moves beyond simple translation to intelligent orchestration of content workflows, brand governance, and real-time analytics for the modern enterprise
SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT, the #1 enterprise multilingual AI platform, today announced the launch of LILT Assist, an autonomous AI agent that manages the end-to-end production of multilingual content. While legacy "co-pilots" require constant human steering, Assist functions as a standalone operator. It transitions global teams from manual task management to agentic orchestration, allowing a single user to do the work of an entire department, managing massive content volumes through simple natural-language prompting.
From Manual Management to Agentic Orchestration
Assist fundamentally shifts how global teams work by moving beyond simple task automation to autonomous execution. Through a natural conversational interface, Assist eliminates a manual operational layer by serving as an autonomous operator companion that handles day-to-day execution, including:
- Intelligent Workflow Orchestration: Assist evaluates content intent and proactively determines the optimal production workflow for every content asset, and executes the workflow from start to finish without manual routing.
- Autonomous Brand Governance: Assist autonomously scans websites and documents to extract technical terms and enforce brand voice in real-time. This replaces manual terminology management and "brand drift" oversight.
- Agentic Content Creation: Assist generates high-fidelity, on-brand multilingual assets directly within the chat interface, adhering to complex stylesheets automatically.
- Instant Operational Intelligence: Assist surfaces instant business intelligence on spend, quality, and performance metrics through simple natural-language queries for informed, data-driven decision-making.
By moving from task-based tools to an autonomous agent, organizations can scale content volume by 10x without increasing headcount or vendor spend. Acting as a single entry point for all global content needs, Assist eliminates the typical bottlenecks that traditionally consume a team's time and resources.
Systemic Control at Enterprise Scale
Consistency is the cornerstone of global trust. LILT Assist acts as a digital brand steward, ensuring that every piece of content remains grounded in the company's unique voice, regardless of the language or department.
By acting as a single, governed entry point for all AI-driven content, Assist eliminates the risks associated with "Shadow AI." It enforces brand guidelines and data compliance within a secure, SOC 2 Type II-certified environment. This allows organizations to achieve massive scale without sacrificing quality or losing administrative control.
"LILT Assist fundamentally shifts the human interaction with AI, moving from AI as a tool you can use to a partner that works for you," said Spence Green, CEO at LILT. "With Assist, our customers can now use AI as an extension of their team, outsourcing day-to-day project management, operations, and monitoring to an always-on operator."
LILT Assist is now available to all customers within the LILT Platform. For more information about LILT Assist, please visit lilt.com or reach out to [email protected].
About LILT
LILT is the only AI-native multilingual platform for enterprise and public sector translation and content creation. We make your content and data multilingual—faster, more accurately, securely, and at scale. By combining customer-specific adaptive AI models with expert human verifiers when you need them, LILT ensures your message resonates across languages while reducing costs by up to 40%.
SOURCE LILT
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