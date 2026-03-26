LILT Launches Assist: An Autonomous Agent to Run Global Content Programs

Assist moves beyond simple translation to intelligent orchestration of content workflows, brand governance, and real-time analytics for the modern enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT, the #1 enterprise multilingual AI platform, today announced the launch of LILT Assist, an autonomous AI agent that manages the end-to-end production of multilingual content. While legacy "co-pilots" require constant human steering, Assist functions as a standalone operator. It transitions global teams from manual task management to agentic orchestration, allowing a single user to do the work of an entire department, managing massive content volumes through simple natural-language prompting.

From Manual Management to Agentic Orchestration

Assist fundamentally shifts how global teams work by moving beyond simple task automation to autonomous execution. Through a natural conversational interface, Assist eliminates a manual operational layer by serving as an autonomous operator companion that handles day-to-day execution, including:

Intelligent Workflow Orchestration: Assist evaluates content intent and proactively determines the optimal production workflow for every content asset, and executes the workflow from start to finish without manual routing.

Assist evaluates content intent and proactively determines the optimal production workflow for every content asset, and executes the workflow from start to finish without manual routing. Autonomous Brand Governance: Assist autonomously scans websites and documents to extract technical terms and enforce brand voice in real-time. This replaces manual terminology management and "brand drift" oversight.

Assist autonomously scans websites and documents to extract technical terms and enforce brand voice in real-time. This replaces manual terminology management and "brand drift" oversight. Agentic Content Creation: Assist generates high-fidelity, on-brand multilingual assets directly within the chat interface, adhering to complex stylesheets automatically.

Assist generates high-fidelity, on-brand multilingual assets directly within the chat interface, adhering to complex stylesheets automatically. Instant Operational Intelligence: Assist surfaces instant business intelligence on spend, quality, and performance metrics through simple natural-language queries for informed, data-driven decision-making.

By moving from task-based tools to an autonomous agent, organizations can scale content volume by 10x without increasing headcount or vendor spend. Acting as a single entry point for all global content needs, Assist eliminates the typical bottlenecks that traditionally consume a team's time and resources.

Systemic Control at Enterprise Scale

Consistency is the cornerstone of global trust. LILT Assist acts as a digital brand steward, ensuring that every piece of content remains grounded in the company's unique voice, regardless of the language or department.

By acting as a single, governed entry point for all AI-driven content, Assist eliminates the risks associated with "Shadow AI." It enforces brand guidelines and data compliance within a secure, SOC 2 Type II-certified environment. This allows organizations to achieve massive scale without sacrificing quality or losing administrative control.

"LILT Assist fundamentally shifts the human interaction with AI, moving from AI as a tool you can use to a partner that works for you," said Spence Green, CEO at LILT. "With Assist, our customers can now use AI as an extension of their team, outsourcing day-to-day project management, operations, and monitoring to an always-on operator."

LILT Assist is now available to all customers within the LILT Platform. For more information about LILT Assist, please visit lilt.com or reach out to [email protected].

About LILT

LILT is the only AI-native multilingual platform for enterprise and public sector translation and content creation. We make your content and data multilingual—faster, more accurately, securely, and at scale. By combining customer-specific adaptive AI models with expert human verifiers when you need them, LILT ensures your message resonates across languages while reducing costs by up to 40%.

SOURCE LILT