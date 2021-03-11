Lilt Launches New Customer Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced that it has launched a Customer Advisory Board (CAB), comprised of the industry's most experienced and forward-thinking localization leaders. The new CAB will serve as a strategic advisory for Lilt, as the company continues to bring human-powered, technology-assisted translation and localization services to global enterprises.

The CAB includes leaders representing new and long-time Lilt enterprise customers who have demonstrated a high level of engagement with advancing industry-wide innovation and localization best practices. Lilt has seen rapid growth over the past year, including substantial expansion in its customer base. Lilt has invited a number of its closest customers to participate in its CAB, spanning verticals from healthcare and retail to software and education.

"Lilt's mission in the enterprise is to make all products and services available in all languages," said Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. "Our approach is to learn from our customers and iterate rapidly. The Customer Advisory Board is a strategic forum for discussing and developing innovative solutions to the hardest global experience problems."

Board members gathered last week in an inaugural meeting with Lilt executives to discuss the company's vision and roadmap. Members took the opportunity to offer insights and provide suggestions for future innovations that focus on the needs of the modern localization leader. Lilt's CAB will meet regularly to discuss issues pertaining to localization, which Lilt will compile, share, and address with its customer community on a quarterly basis.

With Lilt's rapid growth, it becomes increasingly important to find ways to foster meaningful conversations with customers. The CAB represents the latest initiative to encourage customers to steer the future ability of Lilt's services and products to solve the world's most pressing language problems.

