Lilt Named a Gold Winner by Best in Biz

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the leading global experience platform, has been named the gold winner in the Start-up of the Year category in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards International, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. Lilt was previously named a bronze winner in the Most Innovative Service of the Year category for the 2021 Best of Biz Awards.

Lilt manages a network of 5,000 professional translators and equips them with the Lilt Platform, which uses artificial intelligence to help them work five times faster than other translation tools. While many systems used for translation require periodic training and retraining, Lilt's AI system trains in real-time, making translators significantly faster, reducing costs, and increasing translation quality.

"It's become increasingly important for businesses to create personalized experiences for their customers and prospects in the language that they prefer," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "We're thrilled to be recognized as Start-up of the Year by Best in Biz for enabling our customers to do this."

Best in Biz Winners were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and representing a total of 15 countries from all continents. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this unparalleled composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges' objectivity, experience and unmatched expertise to determine award winners.

Lilt recently expanded its business focus on global experience, a new way of creating and deploying multilingual experiences across every step of the customer journey. As the business world becomes digital-first, customers increasingly expect a seamless, engaging customer experience, with language as a core part of that experience.

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the leading global experience platform, enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences at scale across every step of the global customer journey through its translation technology and services. The Lilt Platform uses AI and automation to make the localization process faster, better, and simpler, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, Emerson, UiPath, and Canva everything they need to scale their global experience programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

