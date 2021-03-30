Lilt Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt , the modern language service and technology provider, today announced it was named a winner in the Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program . Lilt's localization solution combines a community of the world's best professional translators with its AI-powered translation platform, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises like Intel, ASICS, Canva, DigitalOcean, WalkMe, and others.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a winner of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards," said Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. "As a language service and technology provider, our AI and machine learning platform enables our customers to provide their customers with a consistent global experience, regardless of what language they speak."

Lilt provides businesses with the ability to offer the same global experience to all customers, partners, and employees irrespective of language. The company has built the world's most advanced translation technology that uses AI and automation to make every step of the localization process faster, more accurate, and simpler. Lilt's community of over 60,000 skilled human translators uses its AI-powered translation technology to translate content quickly and efficiently, while still maintaining quality. With Lilt, companies go-to-market faster, grow global revenues, and provide a personalized global experience to their customers in their language of choice.

"We are so proud to name Lilt as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Lilt was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. For more information, visit Lilt online at https://lilt.com or email [email protected] .

