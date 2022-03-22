Lilt Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Lilt has been named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program , which recognizes those organizations, products and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Lilt, the leading global experience platform enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences, has been honored in the natural language processing product category for the Lilt Platform. Lilt has been included on the list for two years in a row, beginning with last year's inaugural list. Other 2022 winners include Samsara, Qlik, Deloitte, IBM, Juniper, WalkMe, and AISERA, among others.

The Lilt Platform uses a human-in-the-loop AI process surfaced through a cloud translation tool that enables human translators to translate twice as fast for half the cost. The key to Lilt's technology is using AI to augment, rather than replace, the skill of a human translator.

"Artificial intelligence has the ability to play a significant role in the future of the global experience between businesses and their customers. By augmenting the skills of human translators with artificial intelligence, we are enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences through our translation technology and services," said John DeNero, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder at Lilt. "We are honored to be amongst such significant players in the artificial intelligence industry for the second year in a row."

"We are so proud to name Lilt as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Lilt was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team."

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the leading global experience platform, enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences at scale across every step of the global customer journey through its translation technology and services. The Lilt Platform uses AI and automation to make the localization process faster, better, and simpler, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, Emerson, UIPath, and Canva everything they need to scale their global experience programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

