LIM College Holds 2024 Commencement at Lincoln Center

Keynote speaker Sam Edelman advises graduates to have no fear, find mentors, and take chances

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College held its 85th annual Commencement exercises at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, on May 17 at 9 a.m. More than 430 students received master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees at the event, which included a keynote address from visionary and contemporary fashion pioneer Sam Edelman.

Edelman, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Sam Edelman, a Division of Caleres, received LIM's Distinguished Achievement Award as well as an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree.

LIM College held its 2024 Commencement exercises on May 17 in NYC. Left to right is LIM alum Jacqui Wenzel ('79), alum Pascal Nguyen ('17), keynote speaker and fashion industry icon Sam Edelman, LIM College President Ron Marshall, and alum Joshua Danforth ('05). Wenzel received LIM's Maxwell F. Marcuse Award, the college's highest alumni honor. Nguyen received the Rising Star Alumni Award and Danforth received the Shining Star Alumni Award. Credit: Thornton Studios.

A dominant force in fashion, Edelman has made an indelible impact on some of the most renowned footwear brands over the past 45 years, launching the footwear division for Ralph Lauren and Esprit, holding an executive role at Candie's, and co-founding Kenneth Cole. His eponymous fashion lifestyle brands – Sam & Libby, Sam Edelman, and Circus NY by Sam Edelman – reflect Edelman's unique ability to understand customers' dynamic lifestyles.

Edelman told the graduates, "It is OK to be afraid. You are going to be afraid as you go out into the world. If you are not afraid, the job is not challenging enough. If you are not afraid, you won't go anywhere; you won't learn. Fear is OK, just work through it. You'll get really good at what you are doing and you'll be amazed that you were nervous and scared in the beginning. You'll learn, and soon answers will become second nature."

Stressing the importance of having mentors, Edelman advised the graduates that, "You can have a dream and you can have an idea, but you cannot know what to do with it or how to develop it without mentors."

He related a lesson learned from one mentor during his career. "I learned that fashion without marketing is not fashion. There has to be a story. The graphic arts are sometimes as important as the making of a garment. Talking to your consumers and understanding your consumers is everything."

Edelman closed his remarks by encouraging graduates to take a chance. He recounted how he and his wife Libby, after many years of tremendous success, decided to put everything on the line to start Sam & Libby. "We took a complete and total chance and knew that if we failed life would be very different. In the end, Sam & Libby became a crazy American success story. After today, you will take a lot of chances, and I hope they will lead you to success. I know where success comes from. It doesn't come from making money. It comes from family, love, health, feeling good about your decisions and finding something that makes you really, really happy."

In his address to the Class of 2024, LIM College President Ron Marshall quoted career advice given by former U.S. President Barack Obama. "I agree with President Obama when he said that it is important to be someone who 'gets stuff done' if you want a successful career. As a CEO, I always noticed the people who got things done, especially those who stretched out of their comfort zones to take on things they may not have felt ready to handle. These are the people who other successful people want to work with."

Marshall also advised the graduates that in addition to the hard skills and functional capabilities they learned at LIM, it is equally important to perfect soft skills, saying, "You are eminently qualified for the jobs that await you based on your LIM education. Yet, you also need a set of soft skills that allow you to get results. You can spend your entire career perfecting these skills, which include a state of mind; an attitude that you carry within yourself and project to others. Most important, never, ever give up. Sometimes the solution is to just work harder."

LIM College presented its Maxwell F. Marcuse Award to Jacqui Wenzel of the Class of 1979. Wenzel is the Founder and President of JW Merchandising LLC. Named for LIM's founder, the Maxwell F. Marcuse Award is the College's highest alumni honor.

Joshua Danforth from the Class of 2005 received the Shining Star Alumni Award. Danforth is the Senior Director of Visual Merchandising Capabilities for Walmart. Pascal Nguyen from the Class of 2017 received the Rising Star Alumni Award. Nguyen is Manager of Marketing & Consumer Analytics for Coach.

Lexie LaPlante of Brick, NJ was the undergraduate Class of 2024 Valedictorian. Lexie delivered her valedictory address via video, because she was in Texas working on public relations for the 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. In her senior year, Lexie completed a co-op internship in the PR and Media department at the Academy of Country Music in Nashville, Tennessee.

Elaina Kuhni was the undergraduate Class of 2024 Salutatorian. Originally from Ambridge, PA, Elaina completed LIM's fully online Bachelor of Business Administration in Fashion Merchandising program. She finished her degree in January and has already begun her career as an Assistant Buyer for DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Ted Taylor, an adjunct faculty member in the Career and Internship Services department, received the Adrian G. Marcuse Award for Teaching Excellence. Named in honor of LIM College's president from 1972-2002, this award is given to a faculty member who performs in exemplary fashion in the classroom and consistently embodies the College's core values. In addition to teaching, Taylor has had a 30-year career in fashion and home furnishings.

LIM College's 2024 Commencement ceremony is available for on-demand viewing at: https://www.limcollege.edu/commencement

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College focuses on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 97% for the Class of 2023. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Michael Kors, Ulta Beauty, Google, Spotify, Saks Fifth Avenue, and The National Football League.

