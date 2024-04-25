LIM COLLEGE PRESENTS FIRST FASHION FUTURES AWARDS TO FASHINNOVATION AND AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP

Awards were presented at the April 19 LIM College Fashion Show to honor a commitment to nurturing talent and driving positive change in the industry

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College presented its inaugural "Fashion Futures" awards as part of the college's annual student-produced fashion show, which was held April 19 at The Glasshouse in New York City.

Haley Steinberg, Authentic Brands Group, was honored by LIM College with a "Fashion Futures" award. Jordana Guimaraes, Fashinnovation, was honored by LIM College with a "Fashion Futures" award.

LIM College President Ron Marshall presented the awards to Fashinnovation co-founder Jordana Guimaraes, and to Nick Woodhouse and Haley Steinberg, representing Authentic Brands Group. Woodhouse is the President and Chief Marketing Officer of Authentic Brands and Steinberg is the Senior Vice President of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. All three were honored for their and their organizations' commitment to nurturing talent and driving positive change in the fashion world.

"Jordana's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the fashion community is truly inspiring," Marshall said. "As a member of the LIM Industry Advisory Board, she has done so much to enrich the experiences of students. Nick and Haley are also both on the LIM College Industry Advisory Board, and Haley is an LIM alumna. Under their leadership, Authentic Brands Group has provided LIM students with tremendous opportunities for course-based learning projects, site visits, mentorship and more. It was gratifying to see these industry leaders being recognized for their contributions in front of a standing-room-only crowd."

Located in New York City, LIM College is focused exclusively on the business of fashion and lifestyle. Each year, LIM provides students with a hands-on educational experience planning and producing a professional-level fashion show. While they do not design most of the apparel featured in the show, students are responsible for every other aspect of the production including styling, marketing, set design, event planning, and more.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Ulta Beauty, Google, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart, Macy's, and the National Football League.

Contact:

Anne Roman

[email protected]

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

[email protected]

646.218.2156

SOURCE LIM COLLEGE