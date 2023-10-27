LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse to Step Down at Year End; Ron Marshall Appointed as Successor

Marcuse will move into President Emeritus role and retain Board involvement

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of LIM College today announced President Elizabeth S. Marcuse will step down effective Dec. 31. She will be succeeded by Ron Marshall, an experienced retail industry executive and member of the College's Board of Directors, who will become President effective Jan. 1, 2024.

In recognition of her distinguished 21 years of service as President of LIM College, Marcuse will be appointed President Emeritus effective Jan. 1, 2024, and as such will remain engaged in various College activities. She will also continue to serve on the LIM College Board of Directors as well as the LIM Fashion Education Foundation Board of Directors.

Marshall, in addition to his role as a member of the LIM College Board of Directors since 2019, has been serving as a consultant and senior advisor to LIM's executive leadership team on strategic, financial, and operational matters. Among multiple executive leadership roles throughout his career, Marshall has held chief executive officer positions at three Fortune 500 retail companies and most recently served as CEO of Claire's Stores Inc. from 2016 to 2019.

"The decision to step down as President of LIM was difficult, yet it is the right decision for me personally and professionally," Marcuse said. "LIM has a solid foundation and strong momentum going into the future, and I am proud of the part I have played for more than two decades to position the College for continued success in changing times."

Continued Marcuse, "I am pleased I will continue to interact with faculty, staff, industry partners, and LIM alumni, who are talented and devoted educators and professionals. Most of all, I look forward to continued connections with students, whose achievement of their dream careers has always been both my purpose and the purpose of LIM College. I will take an active role in ensuring a smooth and effective transition to Ron's leadership next year."

According to William Borner, Chair of the LIM College Board of Directors, Marcuse's tenure as President of LIM has been one of significant advancement and innovation.

"Over her decades of leadership, the College has grown significantly in size, while still maintaining its position as the country's premier institution focused on preparing tomorrow's leaders in the business of fashion and lifestyle. With the benefit of Liz's vision and guidance, LIM is now a master's degree granting institution, has expanded its range of academic program offerings to keep pace with a constantly changing field, modernized all its facilities, and welcomed a student body that is more racially, ethnically and geographically diverse, among many other achievements," noted Borner.

Borner continued, "Throughout her tenure, Liz and the LIM Board have been completely aligned in our effort to keep the needs of our students at the center of all we do. The Board of Directors is deeply appreciative of Liz's contributions, and we wish her the best as she transitions to this next life chapter."

Biographical Information—Elizabeth S. Marcuse

Elizabeth S. Marcuse has led LIM College as President since 2002 after spending nearly two decades building a successful career in the fashion industry including serving as Director of Retail Planning for the Donna Karan Company. She serves on the LIM College Board of Directors and on the LIM Fashion Education Foundation Board. Marcuse is also Vice Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Private Colleges, among other board positions. In recognition of her contributions to education in the business of fashion, Marcuse was awarded an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science Degree from LIM, and she is a past recipient of BRAG's Fashion Leadership Award for her accomplishments in education and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Biographical Information—Ron Marshall

Ron Marshall is a seasoned retail chief executive officer, specializing in driving organizational performance through operational improvements and the development of innovative strategies. Among executive leadership roles throughout his career, Marshall led the Nash Finch Company, a $5 billion food distribution and retailing company from 1998 to 2006 and served as chief executive officer for Borders Group, Inc. and The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, as well as most recently for Claire's Stores Inc. from 2016 to 2019. In addition to LIM College, he has served on the Board of Directors of Claire's and Linens & Things and as an Executive Committee member of the Wright State University Foundation.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Edie Parker, Walmart, and Macy's.

Contact:

Anne Roman

[email protected]

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

[email protected]

646.218.2156

SOURCE LIM COLLEGE