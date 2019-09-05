LIM College to Launch Streamlined Bachelor's Degree Program in the Business of Fashion

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College, which is located in New York City and focused on the study of business and fashion, has received approval from the New York State Education Department to offer a new Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree program in the Business of Fashion.

This new program is designed specifically for transfer students who have already earned at least 60 college credits or hold an associate degree. Launching in January of 2020, the program will offer students an opportunity to streamline their education and earn their bachelor's degree in two years or less.

"Given the increasing complexity and bottom-line focus in the fashion industry, this program will equip students with the essential knowledge and skills they'll need to succeed, whether their goal is to launch their own line or work for an established brand. Because it provides maximum flexibility in recognizing credits earned at other colleges, the BBA in the Business of Fashion will be a particularly appealing option for those seeking a more affordable way to earn their bachelor's degree," said LIM College Provost Lisa Springer.

The BBA in the Business of Fashion program will be offered in both on-campus and online formats. Required coursework includes marketing, product development, retailing, and accounting. And, as "learning by doing" has been an essential component of LIM's educational approach throughout the College's 80-year history, students will also be required to complete two internships.

For additional information on LIM College's Bachelor of Business Administration degree program in the Business of Fashion, email admissions@limcollege.edu or visit https://www.limcollege.edu/academics/undergraduate/business-fashion.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939, LIM College educates students for success in the global business of fashion and its many related industries. As a pioneer in experiential education, LIM College fosters a unique connection between real-world experience and academic study in business principles, offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs. LIM College is located in four buildings in Manhattan — the nation's fashion and business capital — giving students vast opportunities for hands-on experience and professional development. Alumni have gone on to excel at top companies, including Amazon, Refinery29, Harper's Bazaar, Chanel, and Neiman Marcus.

