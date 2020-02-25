LIM College to Offer Summer Fashion Programs in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College, which is located in New York City and focused on the study of business and fashion, has announced that registration is open for two short-term summer programs that bring participants to New York City to learn firsthand about the fashion business.

Fashion Lab is a pre-college program for high school students (ages 17 and under) that offers a preview of what it's like to study fashion in college. Thirty interactive, one-week courses in topics including starting your own fashion business, producing a fashion show, working with social media influencers, and more, are available.

Among this year's new offerings is The Next Big Thing, a "Shark Tank"-style experience in which students will learn how to pitch their business ideas to potential investors, and Fashion for Every Body, where students will learn how to style a wide variety of body sizes and types.

The Summer Fashion Program is a two-week experience that immerses participants in the business of fashion and provides the opportunity to take advantage of New York's vast cultural resources. This program is designed for anyone age 18 and over who wants to explore fashion career paths, including visiting college students and international early-career professionals.

Mornings are devoted to classes taught by fashion experts on a wide range of topics, including trend forecasting, buying, luxury brand marketing, and the sneaker business, along with special guest lectures from visiting fashion professionals. Afternoons feature fashion-oriented activities throughout New York, including visits to the Makeup Museum, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, and the John Varvatos showroom. Free time is also built in to explore New York's diverse food scene, incomparable cultural sites, and Broadway shows, with advisors available to help with arrangements.

Dates and Tuition

Fashion Lab will run for four weeks: July 6-10, 13-17, 20-26, and 27-31. Tuition for non-credit courses is $275 per course, with discounts when registering for more than one class. Courses that offer one college elective credit are $450 and eligible participants may earn up to three credits over four weeks. Student housing is available for $550 per week.

The Summer Fashion Program will take place from July 12-25. Tuition for the non-credit program is $4,500, which includes housing. A limited number of scholarships are available. Participants can apply for these scholarships when they submit their application for admission.

Housing

Housing for participants in both programs is available in LIM's student residence hall on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The residence hall has live-in, around-the-clock staff and features air-conditioned double and triple rooms each with a refrigerator/freezer, microwave, and private bathroom.

For more information or to register for LIM College's Fashion Lab pre-college program, email fashionlab@limcollege.edu or visit or visit www.limcollege.edu/summerfashionlab.

For more information or to register for LIM College's Summer Fashion Program for visiting college students and young professionals, email summerimmersion@limcollege.edu, call 646-218-4523, or visit https://www.limcollege.edu/admissions/special-programs/summer-fashion-program.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939, LIM College educates students for success in the global business of fashion and its many related industries. LIM fosters a unique connection between real-world experience and academic study in business principles, offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs. The College is located in the center of Manhattan — giving students vast opportunities for hands-on experience and professional development.

Contact:

Melissa Krantz 917.653.6716

mkrantz@krantzandco.com

Meredith Finnin 646.218.2156

meredith.finnin@limcollege.edu

