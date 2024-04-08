LIM COLLEGE'S STUDENT-PRODUCED FASHION SHOW APRIL 19 TO FEATURE INDEPENDENT NYC DESIGNERS WHO FOCUS ON DIVERSITY AND INCLUSIVITY

Student models will be joined on the runway by cancer patients helped by The Verma Foundation

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College today announced that the creations of notable independent New York fashion designers—with a focus on those of color who design for all gender representations, sizes and ages—will be highlighted on the runway at the college's student-produced LIM Fashion Show, April 19 at 6 p.m. at The Glasshouse, 660 12th Ave.

Located in New York City, LIM College is focused exclusively on the business of fashion and lifestyle. Each year, LIM provides students with a hands-on educational experience planning and producing a professional-level fashion show. While they do not design the apparel featured in the show, students are responsible for every other aspect of the production including styling, marketing, set design, event planning, and more.

Among the featured designers who will be showcased at the event, which is themed Fashion Unleashed: Embracing the Elements, will be Carlton Jones, Cheval, Karl Kani, Adrienne Landau and Melesia Robinson.

Carlton Jones, who began his career as a stylist working with Queen Latifah, went on to become a fashion correspondent on daytime talk shows and a fashion editor and style director, landing his work on the pages of Vogue, GQ, Rolling Stone, Essence and other publications. Jones now expresses his love of style and fashion through his eponymous resort-inspired collection, utilizing his experiences dressing a variety of body types, ranging from Halle Berry and Erykah Badu to Lenny Kravitz and Michelle Obama.

Cheval is the Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of the She is Cheval footwear line. As a designer on TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress," Cheval (operating then under another name) brought over 10 bridal product lines to market, dressed icons such as Chrissy Teigen and Carrie Underwood, and became one of the most sought-after luxury bridal designers in the world. In 2022, she officially changed her name to Cheval and has launched a non-profit organization, A Girl You Might Know Foundation, that provides resources to protect the interests of young women and creatives during the formative years of their careers.

The roots of streetwear trace back to designer, mogul, innovator, creator and visionary Karl Kani. As a youth, Kani created custom baggy jeans and oversized shirts, and he soon had a business on his hands. Recognizing the need to brand himself, Kani emblazoned his name on his pieces. In the early '90s, Kani opened a brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles and it wasn't long before superstars including Biggie, Michael Jackson, Dave Chappelle, Dominique Wilkins and others were wearing Karl Kani. He was even invited to present his creations at the White House. In 1994, Kani expanded into footwear, with his signature basketball shoes donned on the court by star NBA players. In 2022, Kani introduced a groundbreaking collaboration with the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things, and today, he is relaunching his brand in the U.S. and adding a new fragrance line as well as planning to debut his memoir. Kani's company maintains a commitment to education and mentorship, partnering with Ember Charter Schools, among others.

Adrienne Landau's fashion career started when, as an artist, she traded some of her paintings in exchange for a fur coat and some fur scraps. She then began fashioning the material in unique ways, leading to the design sensibility that continues to infuse her work, which incorporates unusual combinations of materials in unique ways. In addition to her work appearing on the covers of Vogue, W, Vanity Fair, InStyle and others, and being seen in television and films, Landau continues to have a strong celebrity following including stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Janet Jackson, Barbra Streisand, Jerry Hall, Sharon Stone, and Patti LaBelle. Recently, in partnership with Meridian Brands, LLC, which signed a long-term licensing agreement with Landau, she launched an expansive new collection including her historically iconic accessories and outerwear updated and enhanced for today.

Melesia Robinson is a rare combination of Navy veteran and self-taught couture designer. Her mission is to help modern professional women acquire custom garments that elevate their style and showcase their best assets. After serving in the military, Robinson purchased a sewing machine and started a women's clothing boutique. With various starts and stops over several years, Robinson began creating her own pieces to shoot with fashion photographers and models. Her work has been featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire and others. She has also participated in numerous shows, including at New York Fashion Week, and she was nominated for fashion designer of the year by ACHI Magazine.

In addition to featuring the work of these and other designers, the LIM College Fashion Show will feature student models, who are part of the large contingent of LIM students who produce all aspects of the show including styling, marketing, set design, event planning, and more. Student models will be joined on the runway by cancer patients who have been helped by the Verma Foundation. The foundation provides free cap wigs to those dealing with cancer-related hair loss and was co-founded by Natasha Verma, a cancer survivor and Fox5NY News Anchor who is serving as one of the honorary chairs for the LIM Fashion Show.

Additional Honorary Chairs include Elliot Carlyle, Founder of CurrentLY Global and a fashion and jewelry industry consultant; Kirsten Ferguson, Peloton Fitness Instructor; and Emme, American supermodel and founder of the True Beauty Foundation.

To date, sponsor and partner organizations for the event include: Alice + Olivia, Nine West/Authentic Brands Group, Boxed Water, Curl Daddy , Empire Beauty Schools, Fashinnovation , Fashion Designers of Latin America, Free People , Kendra Scott , The Lions Talent Management Company , RAREculture , Vera Bradley and the Verma Foundation .

Tickets for the LIM Fashion Show can be obtained at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/79th-annual-lim-college-fashion-show-tickets-852543680097?aff=oddtdtcreator

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Ulta Beauty, Google, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart, Macy's, and the National Football League.

