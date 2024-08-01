Limble Announces 2024 Maintenance Hero Award Winners

Industry-leading provider of maintenance management software recognizes innovators within its community of maintenance professionals, highlighting their contributions to advancements in the field.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble , the industry-leading provider of CMMS and Asset Management solutions, today announced their Maintenance Hero Award Winners, recognizing excellence in the field of maintenance. The award winners demonstrated innovations and achievements across nine categories within maintenance management, highlighting the critical role the profession plays in sustaining the infrastructure of various industries.

The 2024 Maintenance Hero Awards include:

Audit Excellence: Waverly Health Center, Jeff Thode – Leveraged maintenance records and data to navigate challenging regulations and ensure patient safety.

– Leveraged maintenance records and data to navigate challenging regulations and ensure patient safety. Customer Experience Enthusiast: Yellowstone Club, Zac Bush – Ensured a world-class experience for his community of residents.

– Ensured a world-class experience for his community of residents. Downtime Disruptor: Aztec Construction, Samantha Murphy-Handy and Shelton Barbee – Reduced equipment downtime and unplanned work by 40% with improved asset management.

– Reduced equipment downtime and unplanned work by 40% with improved asset management. Innovator Award: Sargent Aerospace & Defense, Ross Fergerson , John Custer , and Rick Spencer – Helped drive ground-breaking product innovations within Limble.

– Helped drive ground-breaking product innovations within Limble. Proactive Pioneer: Walter Coltrin , Hubert Rozier , and Danny Long – Used templates, data insights, and automated scheduling to reduce reactive maintenance.

– Used templates, data insights, and automated scheduling to reduce reactive maintenance. Productivity Powerhouse: Bentek, Matt Olson – Overhauled work request and task coordination processes to reduce downtime frequency and shorten repair time.

– Overhauled work request and task coordination processes to reduce downtime frequency and shorten repair time. Reporting Revolutionary: Cornerstone Building Brands, Ronnie Woodall – Built a reporting program that informs performance improvement across multiple plants.

– Built a reporting program that informs performance improvement across multiple plants. Spare Parts Superstar: Allagash Brewing, Ryan Fisher — Refined spare parts inventory processes that helped save thousands in parts costs.

— Refined spare parts inventory processes that helped save thousands in parts costs. Unsung Hero Award: Grove City College , Jonathan DiBenedetto – Revolutionized his own maintenance program, then served as a resource for other maintenance professionals.

"This year's winners exemplify just how much a modern maintenance program can impact any business," says Bryan Christiansen, Limble's Co-Founder and CEO. "They serve as an example of what can be achieved when maintenance departments are seen as a strategic partner in an organization's success. We are honored to be able to shine a light on the work they do."

Limble is committed to empowering the unsung maintenance heroes by providing best-in-class maintenance management solutions, connecting and educating professionals across industries, and sharing their stories. Customers around the globe use Limble to improve productivity, reduce downtime, drive workplace safety, and reduce costs through strategic maintenance management.

About Limble

Limble delivers software designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Founded in 2015, the company created a modern CMMS that empowers maintenance professionals to implement preventive maintenance, easily manage assets, gain control of inventory, streamline workflows, report KPIs, organize work orders and realize millions of dollars in cost savings from reduced downtime, parts spend, labor and improved productivity. Thousands of customers worldwide trust Limble including McDonald's, Nike, Pepsi, DHL Global Forwarding, and more.

