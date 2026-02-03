Limble Appoints Two New Executives to Drive Growth

Sara Patterson, Chief People Officer, and Joe Aleardi, Chief Revenue Officer, bring deep experience in building and growing great companies

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, the modern maintenance and asset management platform, today announced the appointments of two new executives joining its leadership team: Sara Patterson as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Joe Aleardi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

"Limble is focused on becoming the leader in maintenance and asset management," stated Gary Specter, CEO at Limble. "We are thrilled to welcome Sara and Joe to our executive team as we prepare for our next phase of growth. Their proven success in scaling companies and providing exceptional employee and customer experiences will be vital as we work to meet increasing market demand."

Patterson has held transformational senior leadership roles at companies including Simpro Group, Bonobos, Walmart eCommerce, Cart.com, Lemonade, Gilt Groupe, and Condé Nast. She brings deep experience leading teams across the full people function and is recognized for building modern people organizations that scale with the business.

Aleardi has a proven history of driving significant revenue growth and enhancing customer value at various organizations. Notable achievements include leading a business unit at IBM responsible for over $200 million in revenue and transforming go-to-market (GTM) functions at EDITED, tripling revenue. Furthermore, Joe has held executive positions with a variety of early stage growth companies including SWRVE and Infiterra.

Limble has been quickly expanding its leadership team and product capabilities in 2026 with Gary Specter joining as new CEO and new AI and data-driven features launched to help save time for maintenance technicians and asset owners. These new capabilities build on the maintenance and asset management platform used by over 3,500 manufacturers and facilities management teams across the globe.

About Limble

Limble is the AI maintenance and asset management platform. It empowers teams to increase uptime, extend asset life, and bring together maintenance and asset management on one platform. By unifying asset data, work orders, preventive maintenance, inventory, and analytics, Limble simplifies work for technicians and drives asset decisions with confidence. Learn more at limble.com .

