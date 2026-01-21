Limble Names Gary Specter as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran CEO joins Limble to drive the next phase of company growth and customer value creation

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, the modern maintenance and asset management platform, today announced the appointment of Gary Specter as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience building and leading B2B SaaS companies through successful growth, Specter will lead Limble into its next chapter of innovation and expansion.

"I am incredibly proud of the company we've built and what our team has accomplished to date," said Bryan Christiansen, founder of Limble. "As we continue transforming the maintenance and asset management landscape, it became clear we needed a leader with deep experience scaling high-growth software companies that deliver real customer value. Gary brings a proven track record of growing businesses that empower frontline teams to manage and maintain critical assets, and his leadership will be instrumental in our next stage of growth."

Specter brings extensive experience guiding companies through accelerated growth and scaled customer value creation. Most recently, he served as CEO of Simpro Group, where he led the company through significant growth, operational transformation, and global expansion. Prior to Simpro, Specter was President of Cart.com and held senior leadership roles at Adobe, Magento, NetSuite, IBM, and Baynote, leading large-scale sales, growth, and customer success organizations worldwide.

"Limble has established itself as the modern maintenance and asset management platform that manufacturers and facilities managers rely on for human-centric CMMS and EAM capabilities," said Gary Specter, CEO of Limble. "I'm excited to partner with Bryan and the entire Limble team to support a passionate customer base and unlock the significant growth potential ahead."

Christiansen will continue in his role as Founder, focusing on Limble's customers and accelerating the delivery of human-centric AI capabilities across the platform. In addition, he will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Limble Board of Directors.

About Limble

Limble is the AI maintenance and asset management platform. Limble has recently released several new AI and data-driven features to help save time for maintenance techs and asset owners. It empowers teams to increase uptime, extend asset life, and bring together maintenance and asset management on one platform. By unifying asset data, work orders, preventive maintenance, inventory, and analytics, Limble simplifies work for technicians and drives asset decisions with confidence. Learn more at limble.com

