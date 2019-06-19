Limestone in 2019: Insights Into & Future of the Global Market to 2022 -- Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Limestone: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Limestone in Thousand Tons.

The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. ( Australia )

) Atlantic Minerals Limited ( Canada )

) Buechel Stone Corp. ( USA )

) Carmeuse Group S.A. ( Belgium )

) CRH plc ( Ireland )

) Fels-Werke GmbH ( Germany )

) Tarmac (UK)

Elliott Stone Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Graymont Limited ( Canada )

) Grupo Calidra ( Mexico )

) ILC Resources ( USA )

) Independent Limestone Company, LLC ( USA )

) Indiana Limestone Company ( USA )

) LafargeHolcim Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Lhoist Group ( Belgium )

) Mississippi Lime Company ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ( Japan )

) NALC LLC ( USA )

) Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Taiheiyo Cement Group ( Japan )

) Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) UBE Material Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals

Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes

Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Limestone Market

Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview

China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario

Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production



3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone

Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth

Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand

Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption

Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance

Limestone: Primary Raw Material for Cement Manufacturing

Eco-friendly Version of OPC to Significantly Reduce CO2 Emissions

Invention of Self-Healing Bioconcrete from Limestone Bodes Well for the Market

Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum

Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone

Common Applications of NPCC

Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum

Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth

Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator

Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Topography

Formation of Limestone

Characteristics

Physical Properties

Dimensions

Slabs

Blocks

Colors

Uses of Limestone

Commercial Types of Limestone

Calcium Carbonate

Slaked Lime

Lime/Quick Lime/Burnt Lime

Hydraulic Lime

Industrial Limestone

Limestone Varieties

Chalk

Marble

Travertine

Tufa

Coquina

Carbonatites

Limestone Processing

Evaluation

Industrial Applications of Limestone

Uses of Calcium Carbonate

Paper Industry

Water Treatment

Concrete Filler

Fertilizer Production

Steel Production

Plastics Manufacture

The Food Industry

Other Uses

Limestone Pricing

Quicklime Overview

Lime Production Methods

Uses of Quick Lime

Bricks Production

Glass Production

Bleaching Powders

Paper Manufacture

Paint Manufacture

Fertilizer Production

Plastics Production

Usage in Civil Engineering

Sludge Treatment

Agriculture

Environmental Protection

Food, Feed and Pharma Industries

Pure Limestone - A Must for High-Grade Lime Production

A Portable Heat Source

Categories of Lime-based Products

Lime Sand Bricks



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Limestone Market

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Limestone Market (2015-2018)



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Golden Lime Acquires Saraburi Quicklime

Grupo Calidra and Grupo Argos Inaugurate Caltek JV Lime Plant

Polycor Acquires Limestone Quarries in France

Porter Bancorp Renames itself as Limestone Bancorp

Panamint Valley Limestone to Develop PVL Lime Plant in California

ACG Materials Snaps Up Kelly Limestone

Minerals Technologies and Shouguang Meilun to Build Satellite PCC Plant in China

Mississippi Lime to Upgrade Weirton Facility with HRH Lime Production Line

Xella International to Acquire Macon Group

CRH Acquires Fels-Werke from Xella International

Minerals Technologies Collaborates with IKPP to Build Satellite PCC Plant in Indonesia

Nordkalk Launches Nordeka Maden JV in Turkey

Ambuja Cements Secures Limestone Block in Maharashtra

Mississippi Lime Acquires Mercer Lime

Graymont Divests New York Materials Business to Upstone Materials

ACG Materials Acquires North Florida Rock

Carmeuse to Manage Handyman's Lime Plant in Zambia

Carmeuse Group Commences High Calcium Lime Export from Omani Plant

Grupo Calidra to Acquire Majority Stake in Cephas

ILC Resources Acquires Lime Assets from NALC

Premier African Minerals Acquires Majority Stake in TCT Industrias Florestais

Graymont to Reorganize its Operations in the Pacific Northwest



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 THE UNITED STATES

A. Market Analysis

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

Growing Cement Production Favors Market Expansion

Demand for High-Calcium Limestone to Surge

Production Capacity of Calcium Carbonate

US Limestone Deposits: An Overview

Limestone & Dolomite Production in the US

Lime, Dimension Stone and Crushed Stone Production

Issues Associated with Limestone Mining

Environmental Regulations on Lime Production

Competitive Landscape: Leading Lime Producers in the US

B. Market Analytics



7.2 CANADA

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current State of European Construction Industry Elevates Limestone Consumption

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Increasing Cement Demand Adds to Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Construction & Cement Industries Offer Opportunities

Limestone Deposits & Mining in the UK

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Interior Decoration Application to Drive Portuguese Limestone Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5 China

A. Market Analysis

Largest Consumer of Limestone Worldwide

Booming Construction Sector to Drive Limestone Consumption

Soaring Cement Production Volumes Widen Market Prospects

Limestone Deposits & Production in China: An Overview

Inadequacy in Supplying Superior Quality Limestone - Opportunity Lost

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6.1 India

A. Market Analysis

Limestone Mining in India

Depleting Reserves to Affect Cement Industry

B. Market Analytics



7.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Select Regional Analysis

Australia

Overview of Mining Industry

Bangladesh

Largest Limestone Deposit Discovery

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



7.7.2 Mexico

Market Analysis



7.7.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



7.8 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Select Regional Analysis

Jamaica: A Future Contender in Limestone

South Africa: A Market with Huge Potential

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 106)

The United States (32)

(32) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (8)

(8) Europe (39)

(39) France (1)

(1)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Rest of Europe (18)

(18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)

(Excluding Japan) (20) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)

