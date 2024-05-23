Limestone Market size is set to grow by USD 33.79 billion from 2024-2028, Rapid growth of construction sector boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global limestone market size is estimated to grow by USD 33.79 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Limestone Market 2024-2028

Limestone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 33.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AMR Group, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, GLC Minerals, Graymont Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. Ltd., Holcim Ltd., Imerys S.A., Independent Limestone Co, Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., NEBCO Inc., Nittetsu Mining Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Ltd., SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, The National Lime and Stone Co., United States Lime and Minerals Inc., and Vulcan Materials Co.

Market Driver

The global limestone market experiences significant growth due to technological innovations in the mining industry. Drone mapping, laser scanning, and automation enhance mining efficiency, safety, and productivity. Advanced equipment like autonomous haul trucks, drilling rigs, and excavators enable remote operation and real-time monitoring. Remote sensing technologies, including satellite imagery and LiDAR, are utilized for geological mapping, exploration, and resource assessment.

Limestone is essential for various industries, including municipal wastewater treatment, construction (cement, wall cladding, and decoration), infrastructure development, and steel production (calcium and magnesium contents in crude steel). Its applications extend to agriculture (growth of crops, soil improvement), refining, refractory lining, furnaces, converters, and ferrites. Technological advancements contribute to increased productivity, improved product quality, and sustainable practices in the limestone industry.

Market Challenges

The global limestone market faces constraints due to depleting reserves from overexploited quarries. Most limestone reserves are situated far from major consuming regions, such as APAC and Europe , making mining economically unfeasible for calcium carbonate manufacturers. High compliance costs and cheaper imports further disturb profit margins. Alternative sources include municipal wastewater and various industries like concrete, road base, railroad ballast, and refining.

, making mining economically unfeasible for calcium carbonate manufacturers. High compliance costs and cheaper imports further disturb profit margins. Alternative sources include municipal wastewater and various industries like concrete, road base, railroad ballast, and refining.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Magnesian limestone

1.2 High calcium limestone End-user 2.1 Construction

2.2 Chemical

2.3 Iron and steel

2.4 Agriculture

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Magnesian limestone- The magnesian limestone market is segmented into various types, including municipal wastewater treatment, architectural applications, construction, and industrial uses. In the construction sector, magnesian limestone is utilized as a primary aggregate material for road bases, railroad ballast, and as a base material in buildings and structures due to its high strength and durability. In the industrial sector, it is employed as a fluxing agent in glass manufacturing to lower the melting point of silica and other raw materials, thereby reducing energy consumption and enhancing efficiency.

Additionally, magnesian limestone is used in refining processes, refractory lining, and as a component in furnaces and converters within the World Steel Association. In agriculture, it serves as a soil amendment to improve soil pH, correct magnesium deficiencies, enhance fertility, and increase crop yield, particularly in acidic soils prone to heavy rain or when using nitrogen fertilizers.

Furthermore, magnesian limestone is used for wall cladding, decoration purposes, and infrastructural activities. The growth of the limestone market is driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of clean water and human health, as well as the production capacities of major players such as the Ferrero Bloomington plant.

Research Analysis

The limestone market plays a significant role in various industries, including water treatment, construction, and infrastructure development. Magnesium and Calcium ions, essential elements for human health, are derived from limestone during the process of water treatment. The construction sector utilizes limestone in the production of cement, wall cladding, and finishes for decorative purposes. Infrastructural activities such as road base and railroad ballast also require large quantities of limestone.

The market for limestone is vast, with an estimated demand for 403 units in various applications. The production capacities of limestone quarries are continually expanding to meet the growing demand. Awareness of the importance of clean water and the role of limestone in ensuring its quality is increasing among architects, builders, and other stakeholders. The versatility of limestone is evident in its use in various colors, including brown, red, pink, cream, gold, and black, for refining concrete and other products.

Market Research Overview

The limestone market encompasses the production, supply, and consumption of limestone and limestone-related products. This essential mineral is primarily used in the production of cement, lime, and various industrial applications. The global demand for limestone is driven by the construction sector's growth, particularly in emerging economies. The chemical industry also utilizes limestone in the manufacturing of various products, including glass, paper, and food additives.

The mining and processing of limestone involve various techniques, including quarrying and mechanical beneficiation. The market for limestone is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for cement and other construction materials. Furthermore, the expanding use of limestone in various industries, such as steel, paper, and glass, is also contributing to its market growth.

