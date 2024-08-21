Liminal Launches 2024 Digital Identity Landscape™ with New Use Case Taxonomy on Award-Winning Link Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a global technology leader in market and competitive intelligence, revealed its 2024 Digital Identity Landscape today, featuring a revolutionary new use case taxonomy. This year's Landscape builds on Liminal's legacy of thought leadership, offering an expanded scope and refined approach that redefines how businesses understand and navigate the digital identity ecosystem. Alongside this release, Liminal launches Market Monitor, a ground-breaking new feature on its award-winning Link platform. Building an expert-in-the-loop Al technology, Liminal designed a way to curate and deliver market signals and events that matter most to leaders in the space to spot opportunities before the competition.

Liminal has published its market landscape for nearly a decade and is trusted by business executives and industry leaders globally. Liminal members can explore the 2024 Liminal Landscape in its market and competitive intelligence platform, Link. Explore more at Liminal.co

The 2024 Liminal Landscape sets a new standard for executives and investors by introducing a proprietary use case taxonomy that maps technical features to product capabilities and aligns them with solution segments, use cases, domains, and universes. This taxonomy is the cornerstone of the 2024 Landscape, providing a structured, layered approach that simplifies the understanding of complex market relationships and ensures every piece of information is actionable. With its Golden Cog methodology—Liminal's framework for identifying and leveraging dominant solutions within fragmented markets—business leaders can capitalize on emerging opportunities, ensuring they remain competitive as markets evolve. Register and join Liminal's Webinar on September 17 at 1 p.m. ET for those interested in learning more about it.

"Our new use case taxonomy is a real breakthrough," said Liminal President Jennie Berry . "It gives our members a clear, straightforward way to see how identity solutions evolve and how different segments come together to shape future strategies. This year's Landscape is all about making it easier for our clients to connect the dots between new technologies and practical applications so that they can make confident, informed decisions."

In addition to the new use case taxonomy, the 2024 Landscape marks a significant expansion into new areas, particularly within the cybersecurity sector. By breaking down the previously consolidated IT Security segment into more granular categories such as Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Liminal provides deeper insights into the distinct nuances of this mature market.

"As we look at the market trends, it's clear that AI-driven solutions, end-to-end platform capabilities, and new customer demands for highly integrated services are becoming increasingly important," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal . "We're seeing a diversification in authentication and fraud prevention strategies, along with a rise in collaborative data-sharing practices for Anti-Money Laundering. These trends drive significant private equity investments, which surged 54% from Q2 2023 to Q2 2024, reflecting a strong preference for established companies."

Accompanying the 2024 Landscape, Liminal is proud to introduce Market Monitor , a new feature on the Link, our market and competitive intelligence platform that recently received the 2024 Stevie Award for Technology Excellence for Product of the Year. Market Monitor enhances how businesses digest and act on market events by seamlessly blending proprietary insights with real-time market signals, offering unmatched clarity and depth.

Developed in collaboration with industry experts and rigorously tested, Market Monitor sets itself apart from other tools by leveraging Liminal's unique multi-dimensional tagging schema, which categorizes and analyzes data based on entities, themes, and industry-specific nuances. This approach delivers targeted, actionable intelligence, including AI-driven identification of key market events like product launches and M&A activities. Solution providers gain focused market insights, optimized competitive analysis, and real-time sales intelligence. Enterprises can accelerate vendor discovery, detect emerging technologies early, and make faster, more informed decisions. For investors, Market Monitor streamlines deal discovery, enhances analysis efficiency, and enables proactive engagement with market trends, keeping them ahead in a competitive landscape.

Register for a Live Webinar to explore the 2024 Liminal Landscape and create your free Link account today to try Market Monitor for free for a limited time. Discover how these tools can help you navigate market complexities and maintain your competitive edge.

About Liminal

Liminal is a technology company that empowers businesses with actionable market and competitive intelligence for go-to-market and sales enablement. Our state-of-the-art platform combines the precision of AI with human expertise to deliver unparalleled access to proprietary data, in-depth analysis, and curated insights, enabling executives to make informed decisions, enhance productivity, and drive growth. We tackle critical focus areas with targeted solutions for fraud and identity, cybersecurity, trust and safety, financial crimes compliance, and privacy and consent management. Trusted by industry leaders and innovators at top public and private companies and investment firms to navigate market complexities and thrive confidently and clearly. Empower your business with the actionable intelligence needed to navigate and thrive in today's market—partner with us to unlock new opportunities and achieve your goals. Visit us at Liminal.co .

Contacts:

Stacy Schulman

Liminal Media Relations

[email protected]

1 (602) 616-9818

SOURCE Liminal Strategy, Inc.