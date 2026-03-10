Over 100 CEOs convene in Palm Springs as Liminal introduces Team Spaces, Insights Agent, Target Account Lists, and Coach AI

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, the actionable intelligence company, today unveiled four major product releases at its annual CEO Summit, the company's flagship event bringing together more than 100 CEOs and senior leaders from across identity, fraud, and cybersecurity. Andrew Bowden, Liminal's Chief Product and Technology Officer, introduced Coach AI, Insights Agent, Target Account Matching, and Team Spaces, capabilities that extend the company's verified intelligence platform from strategic analysis into collaborative workflows, agentic insight generation, precision account targeting, and real-time sales coaching.

Liminal Launches Agentic Intelligence for Strategy and GTM Teams

The announcements arrive as enterprises confront a widening gap between AI adoption and results. Recent research from McKinsey shows that 88% of organizations use AI in at least one business function, yet fewer than 7% have scaled it enterprise-wide, with more than 80% reporting no tangible ROI from generative AI. The barrier is not model quality; it is data quality and domain grounding. Enterprises making high-stakes decisions on unverified, AI-generated intelligence are discovering the cost: failed product bets, lost competitive deals, and automated workflows that compound errors at machine speed.

The Liminal CEO Summit, held March 9–11 in Palm Springs and hosted by Liminal President Jennie Berry, featured keynotes from Ed Elson, Co-Host of the Prof G Markets Podcast, Joseph Cox, Co-Founder of 404 Media, and Liminal CEO Travis Jarae. The event convened more than 100 decision-makers from the world's leading platforms in digital identity, fraud prevention, and cybersecurity for closed-door working sessions on competitive strategy, market dynamics, and the role of verified intelligence in an era of AI-driven decision-making.

"Your AI is confident. It's also wrong. We work with teams that committed millions in engineering and marketing resources on features validated by the very best internal teams armed with ChatGPT and analyst reports, yet over 35% of that spend was wasted on features that failed to meet demand," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "The era of making high-stakes decisions on unverified intelligence is over. What Andrew showed today is what comes next: a verified intelligence layer where strategy and execution operate on the same source of truth, in real time, through a single system. That is the future of enterprise AI, and we intend to own it."

Four Releases, One Verified Graph

All four releases run on the Living Graph, Liminal's proprietary knowledge architecture mapping 2.5 million verified entities across the identity, fraud, and cybersecurity markets, with every insight validated by the Analyst Desk before it reaches customers.

Coach AI brings verified competitive intelligence into live sales conversations. When a prospect raises a competitor or objection during a call, Coach AI surfaces the specific counter-argument at the moment it is needed, personalized to the account, deal stage, and competitor mentioned. The coaching is grounded in the Living Graph, not scraped web data, giving reps access to intelligence no competitor can replicate.

Insights Agent introduces an agentic layer that automatically correlates related market events to surface patterns, momentum, and competitive dynamics. Rather than presenting raw signal feeds, the Insights Agent elevates isolated events into contextual insights that explain why something matters, not just what happened. Insights flow downstream into Campaigns, Game Plans, and competitive workflows across GTM.

Target Account Lists matches the right accounts to a company's Game Plan, market position, and Campaign objectives. Rather than starting from static lists or generic firmographic filters, Target Account Lists uses the Living Graph to identify which accounts align with a team's specific competitive positioning, buyer demand signals, and strategic priorities, then lets revenue teams launch campaigns directly from their selections. Composite and intent scoring give teams a clear, explainable view of why each account matters now, completing the end-to-end workflow from Game Plan to pipeline.

Team Spaces transforms Command from an individual research tool into a collaborative intelligence environment. Teams can build shared, persistent workspaces with role-based permissions, real-time activity feeds, inline commenting, and a built-in AI Copilot that answers natural-language queries across everything in a Space with synthesized answers and citations. Strategic intelligence becomes searchable, AI-queryable, and shared across the organization rather than scattered across email, Slack, and static documents.

Verified Vertical AI vs. the Status Quo

The four releases reflect Liminal's thesis that the next generation of enterprise AI will be defined not by which model a company uses, but by the quality and structure of the domain-specific context it feeds those models. Generic AI tools synthesize the open internet and generate answers that sound authoritative but lack verification. Analyst reports deliver category-level perspective but are static by the time they publish. Point solutions handle fragments of the workflow but leave teams toggling between insight and action.

Liminal's approach, grounded context engineering, is purpose-built for a different outcome: every inference is grounded in verified relationships within the Living Graph, not statistical probability. The Analyst Desk, a team of domain experts recruited from identity, fraud, and cybersecurity, validates signals through primary research, buyer demand surveys, and direct executive interviews. 100% of intelligence is verified by human domain experts before delivery.

"AI is a force multiplier, and force multipliers don't care what you feed them," said Andrew Bowden, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Liminal. "Feed them unverified data and you get garbage at higher velocity. These four releases are what it looks like when you build the other way: verified intelligence that compounds, shared across teams, with the ability to go from a market signal to a sales conversation in hours instead of months."

"The reason this platform works is the taxonomy," said Jennie Berry, President of Liminal. "Anyone can build a dashboard on top of scraped data. What you cannot shortcut is three years of mapping how 2.5 million entities actually relate to each other, verified through buyer surveys, executive interviews, and primary research conducted by analysts who have been the buyer, the operator, the expert. That ontology is what makes every product we ship, from Team Spaces to Coach AI, structurally more accurate than anything else in the market. The data and taxonomy compound. That is the moat."

Customer Impact

Liminal customers report 9x faster strategic decisions, 30% higher competitive win rates, and a 70% reduction in manual research time. Revenue teams using GTM generate 30% more pipeline per rep and reach first qualified meetings in seven days, down from eight weeks.

"In identity, being wrong isn't an embarrassing email. It's a failed product bet or a lost enterprise deal," said Pat Kinsel, CEO of Proof. "We evaluated every intelligence option on the market, and the difference with Liminal was immediate. The data is structurally deeper because the taxonomy reflects how this industry actually works, not how it looks from the outside. Our team went from spending hours piecing together competitive context to having verified, use-case-level intelligence ready before every conversation. That changes how you compete."

Availability

Team Spaces, Insights Agent, and Target Account Lists are available now for all Liminal customers across Essential, Professional, and Enterprise tiers. Coach AI is available to select customers beginning in late March 2026, with general availability to follow. All capabilities are included with full Command and GTM platform access at no additional cost. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit liminal.co

About Liminal

Liminal is the actionable intelligence company. In an era where enterprises are racing to deploy AI but discovering that generic models hallucinate in high-stakes environments, Liminal has built the verified alternative, using Grounded Context Engineering to power a proprietary Living Graph that maps the real-time decision logic of the Identity, Fraud, and Cybersecurity markets. Trusted by Visa, Mastercard, Google, JPMC, and the world's leading platforms in digital identity, Liminal provides the structured, expert-verified intelligence that both human leaders and AI systems need to operate without guesswork. Founded in 2022, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Media Contact

Yura Nunes

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Liminal Strategy, Inc.