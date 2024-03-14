Liminal's New Ranking Reveals the Top 15 Providers in the Link Index for Transaction Fraud Prevention in E-Commerce 2024

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal released the 2024 Link Index for Transaction Fraud Prevention in E-Commerce , its annual report of the top vendors meeting merchant demands for fraud detection and prevention capabilities. This ranking offers a comprehensive market analysis and assessment of product capabilities and market presence, evaluating nearly sixty fraud solution products tailored to the e-commerce sector. Data is collected from buyer surveys and vendor analyst briefings along with original research and market analysis by Liminal's research team using its Link market intelligence platform.

Top 15 Vendors Revealed in Link Index for Transaction Fraud Prevention in E-Commerce Post this Access Liminal's Link Index for Transaction Fraud Prevention in E-Commerce

In this competitive landscape, the Top 15 providers emerged with transaction fraud prevention solutions for e-commerce that meet needs for product capabilities and market strategy to future-proof fraud strategies. Profiles of the top-ranked vendors, listed alphabetically, are: Accertify, CyberSource (Visa), Forter, Human, Kount (Equifax), LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Nethone, NuData Security (Mastercard), Ravelin, Riskified, Sardine, Seon, Sift, Signifyd, and Vesta.

"E-commerce companies are challenged with tackling AI fraud threats, reducing user friction, and rising fraud costs," says Liminal CEO, Travis Jarae . "However, a saturated market complicates the selection of effective solutions. The 2024 Link Index for Transaction Fraud Prevention in E-Commerce resolves this by evaluating and ranking the top 15 vendors, offering advanced technologies for strong fraud detection, improved customer experience, and reduced fraud costs, guiding merchants to make informed decisions."

The report highlights that most vendors in the space meet the basic demands for a solution to protect against first-party or third-party fraud. Still, only a select few meet buyers' needs for end-to-end platforms that address the broad spectrum of fraud prevention and adjacent solution needs. E-commerce merchants emphasized key vendor considerations for scalability, network effects, and robust engineering capacity. Among this year's companies, the top 15 vendors achieved a minimum product execution of 57% and a leading strategy threshold of 38%. Visit our website to access this research .

More about Liminal and the Link Index:

Link Index Methodology

The Link Index offers a detailed analysis and ranking of leading vendors for specific use cases, robust data and insights from Liminal's market and competitive intelligence platform, Link. Liminal's research team invites solution providers to participate in a company survey and analyst briefing. It uses a proprietary framework to assess and rank product capabilities based on their relevance to market needs. Liminal's Digital Identity Landscape taxonomy and ontology are central to the Link Index, which precisely evaluates vendor solutions by buyer demand, product capability, and market presence. Liminal conducts a rigorous survey among buyers in the vendor selection process to identify the most in-demand product capabilities and the most valued product components. Market presence criteria included buyer satisfaction, market penetration, buyer recognition, and brand recognition. For complete results, including company profiles, product details, and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, use case, and other criteria, current customers can access in Link (log-in required).

About Liminal

Liminal is a global market intelligence and strategic advisory firm specializing in digital identity, financial crime and compliance, and IT security technology solutions across industries while also catering to the private equity and venture capital community. Founded in 2016, Liminal offers strategic and analytical services supporting executive decision-making at all product and business lifecycle stages. We advise some of the world's most prominent business leaders, investors, and policymakers on building, acquiring, and investing in the next generation of solutions and technologies. We provide access to proprietary data and analysis, strategic frameworks, and integrated insights on the industry's only market intelligence platform. For more information, visit: www.liminal.co .

Contact:

Stacy Schulman

Liminal Media Relations

[email protected]

1 (602) 616-9818

SOURCE Liminal Strategy, Inc.