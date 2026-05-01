Limit Launches API-Enabled Access to Cowbell and Counterpart for Management Liability

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limit is thrilled to announce API-enabled access to Cowbell and Counterpart, expanding its management liability offering within the Limit platform and deepening access to digital-first underwriting programs.

Brokers can now submit a single application, receive multiple quotes, compare options side-by-side, and bind management liability coverage across both markets, without leaving their existing workflow. By standardizing how data is captured and transmitted to carriers, Limit enables faster turnaround times, easier binds, and better commissions.

"Limit was built to be the smartest and fastest wholesale experience for any size retail brokerage in America," said Shea McNamara, Co-Founder of Limit. "This integration expands our management liability offering, bringing more markets into a single application, with structured quote comparison and seamless binding."

This launch brings together two approaches to management liability within a single workflow: Counterpart's focus on management and professional liability for small businesses, with AI-powered underwriting and integrated broker support, alongside Cowbell's data-driven approach to assessing business risk. Within Limit, brokers can access both coverages through a single application, compare how each market evaluates and prices risk, and move to bind without reworking submissions or shifting between systems.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer in Adaptive Cyber Insurance, redefining risk transfer for the digital age. As the first platform to unify Cyber, Tech E&O, and Management Liability into a single, API-driven solution, Cowbell expedites the insurance purchasing process, with policy issuance in as little as five minutes through its proprietary, AI-powered platform and Cowbell Factors™—a dynamic framework for continuous risk assessment. Serving businesses with up to $1 billion in annual revenue, Cowbell operates across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company is backed by over 25 leading global (re)insurance partners, offering a comprehensive suite of coverages in commercial and specialty lines, including cyber, technology errors and omissions, and management liability.

About Counterpart

Counterpart is building the operating system for business risk. The company pioneered Agentic Insurance™, combining deep insurance expertise with modern AI to deliver smarter, faster management and professional liability solutions for brokers and the businesses they serve. Backed by five A rated carriers and reinsurers, including Aspen, Markel, and Westfield Specialty, Counterpart has been recognized by Inc. Magazine, CB Insights, and Business Insurance as one of the most innovative companies in insurance today. Learn more at yourcounterpart.com.

This launch reflects a broader shift toward API-enabled distribution, where management liability products are embedded directly into broker workflows rather than accessed through separate systems. As more carriers build structured, programmatic approaches to underwriting, platforms like Limit provide the infrastructure to make those markets accessible, comparable, and placeable at scale.

About Limit

Limit is a wholesale broker specializing in commercial lines insurance. Limit saves retailers dozens of hours per month with rapid turnaround for Cyber, Tech E&O, Misc E&O, and Management Liability coverage. Limit provides instant quotes via its digital brokerage platform, and partners with over 55 carriers to provide best-in-class coverage. Even for the tough E&S deals, Limit's expert brokerage team is standing by. The platform provides detailed quote recommendations, ties in gold-standard cybersecurity vendors, and handles everything from market selection to surplus lines filings.

Cowbell and Counterpart are now live on Limit.

Media Contact:

Walter Whitt

Operations Manager

703 298 5777

[email protected]

SOURCE Limit