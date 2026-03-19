Spektrum Embeds Limit Cyber Insurance Wholesaler Into Cyber Resilience Platform

Holders of Spektrum Cyber Resilience Passport tokens get instant access to wholesale cyber coverage—no questionnaires, no delays

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limit announced today that Spektrum has embedded Limit's digital wholesale insurance marketplace into its Cyber Resilience Platform. Businesses using Spektrum Passport tokens to continuously validate their security posture can access Limit's wholesale insurance marketplace with one click—turning real-time security proof into instant coverage.

The integration solves a problem: companies validate their security, only to spend weeks repeating the same information in insurance applications. Now, Spektrum clients access Limit directly from the platform—no redundant forms, no outdated assessments.

"Limit brings together best-in-class broking technology and deep human expertise, a combination that's rare and exactly what Spektrum needed," said Max Perkins, Head of Insurance Solutions at Spektrum. "Having worked alongside Shea and his team for years, partnering with Limit on the next evolution of cyber risk management was the clear choice."

How it works:

Spektrum validates security posture in real time across infrastructure

Validated security controls are transformed into cryptographically sealed tokens

Passport holders click into Limit's embedded marketplace

Limit uses verified security data for instant quotes and underwriting

Coverage is priced fairly based on verifiable security practices

"Spektrum clients are demonstrably secure," said Shea McNamara, Co-Founder of Limit. "They invest in continuous validation. Our job is to meet them where they are and give them access to the coverage they deserve."

The partnership eliminates the insurance-security disconnect. Traditional cyber insurance relies on annual questionnaires that are outdated by the time underwriters review them. Spektrum provides continuous validation. Limit provides immediate access to carriers who value that verification.

The Spektrum-Limit partnership allows retail brokers' clients to access the security suite and a premium discount. Retail brokers need to be appointed with Limit (or McGowan) to bind coverage. Appointment is straightforward: visit www.limit.com and complete the self-service sign-up process immediately.

The integration is live on the Spektrum Cyber Resilience Platform. Passport token holders can work with their preferred broker or purchase coverage directly.

About Limit

Limit operates a digital wholesale insurance marketplace specializing in cyber coverage. The platform connects businesses, brokers, and carriers using real-time risk intelligence for faster underwriting and better pricing.

About Spektrum Labs‍

Spektrum Labs is an AI-first cyber resilience company building infrastructure for provable protection. By unifying security, backup, and insurance, Spektrum provides machine-verified proof that cybersecurity safeguards are working as intended, before, during, and after an incident. Enterprises use the Spektrum Fusion platform to streamline board reporting, accelerate insurance approvals, and turn resilience into verifiable reality. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai.

Media Contact:

Walter Whitt

Operations Manager

[email protected]

(909) 265-4637

SOURCE Limit