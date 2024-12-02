LIMITED EDITION RELEASE NIKON Z fc CAMERA MODEL IN COLLABORATION WITH HERALBONY

The Nikon Z fc Gets Four New Premium Exteriors from Art Agency HERALBONY

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced a limited-edition release of the "Nikon | HERALBONY Z fc" model, featuring premium exterior designs created by contracted artists from HERALBONY Co., Ltd. These models were previously only available in select markets outside of the U.S.

HERALBONY is a Japanese company dedicated to challenging preconceptions of disability through art. Nikon was inspired by HERALBONY's mission to "Radiate Your Color" and its extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists, and this shared vision led to the collaboration. With the Z fc featuring unique artwork, this camera will not only serve as a tool for capturing and expressing moments, but also as a means for individuals to express their own unique identities.

During this collaboration, Nikon and HERALBONY carefully selected four works of art from the 2,000+ pieces in the HERALBONY licensed collection to be featured on the premium exterior of the Z fc*. Individuals can now choose a camera adorned with a design that particularly resonates with them. Additionally, this collaborative edition includes exclusive welcome screens that can be displayed when the camera is turned on, plus the camera comes in specially designed packaging, enriching the user experience.

The Nikon Z fc is an APS-C / DX-format mirrorless camera that combines the latest mirrorless technology with classic design and functionality. It's the compact and lightweight everyday companion that evokes both the urge to create and to take the time to embrace the moment. Featuring a heritage-inspired design, satisfying analog controls and craftsmanship that's both unique and functional, the Z fc is built to be a modern camera that's simply a joy to use for everything from stunning street snaps, self-portraits and everyday video content in 4K.

Price and Availability

The new Nikon Z fc HERALBONY edition will be available in four colors representing the work of each artist and paired with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens. The HERALBONY models will be available starting late December 2024 for a suggested retail price of $1,199.95** and will be sold exclusively through the Nikon Store at nikonusa.com. The standard Nikon Z fc in its classically styled black and silver is currently available with a variety of kit configurations; the body-only is available for a suggested retail price (SRP)** of $959.95 or paired with the silver NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens for $1,099.95 SRP**. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.

About HERALBONY

HERALBONY is a brand working with artists with neurodiversity and disabilities under the mission to change the image of "disability". The company manages copyrights of more than 2,000 pieces of art data created by these artists and incorporates them into various business domains. HERALBONY provides a sustainable business platform for the artists, facilitating numerous collaborations with enterprises, and the artists receive royalties for the use of their works.

Their business is diverse, encompassing a variety of initiatives. In addition to their own brand "HERALBONY," which promotes a new lifestyle with art to drive social change, HERALBONY offers creative production with art licensing and employee training programs to support corporate DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives. They also operate an art gallery in Morioka, "HERALBONY GALLERY," which presents new norms and cultures through art.

HERALBONY aims to overcome prejudgments and so-called common sense that divide the worlds around us and continue to showcase these radiant talents in every way possible.

Corporate website: https://www.heralbony.jp/en

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Threads.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

* These cameras are available only as complete units. Retrofitting an existing Z fc with the designs from this collaboration is not possible.

**SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.