Limited Spec Automotive Unveils Exclusive 2025 Mansory Gronos G-Wagon Research

The only official Mansory dealership in the United States shares exclusive insights into the performance and luxury of the 850-horsepower 2025 Mansory Gronos G-Wagon.

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limited Spec Automotive stands as the premier destination for elite performance vehicles in South Florida. Today, the dealership is proud to share its latest 2025 Mansory Gronos G-Wagon research with enthusiasts and collectors. As the only official Mansory dealership in the United States, the team provides unmatched insights into this bespoke masterpiece.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Mansory Gronos edition for sale at Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, FL.

Interested buyers can explore the current inventory of Gronos models today. Furthermore, the dealership offers a deep dive into the technical specifications on their dedicated research page. This information helps clients understand the level of craftsmanship behind every build.

Unrivaled Performance and Design

The new Gronos edition redefines the iconic G-Class silhouette with bold carbon fiber accents. Additionally, the engine modifications produce a staggering 850 horsepower. This power allows the heavy SUV to reach highway speeds with incredible urgency. Consequently, the vehicle remains a top choice for those who demand presence on the road.

"We see a growing desire for vehicles that reflect individual personality," says Stephen Waisman, spokesperson for Limited Spec Automotive. "Our 2025 Mansory Gronos G-Wagon research proves that this model is the pinnacle of automotive fashion and engineering."

Exclusivity at the Top Used Luxury Automotive Dealership in Miami

Finding a pre-owned Gronos G-Wagon for sale near Miami is often difficult due to low production numbers. However, Limited Spec Automotive currently has two of these rare vehicles in stock. This availability makes them a vital resource for serious buyers.

The 2025 Gronos G-Wagon price reflects its status as a limited-edition luxury asset. Every used Gronos G-Wagon in the showroom undergoes a rigorous inspection process. Therefore, clients feel confident in the quality and performance of their investment.

Key Features of the 2025 Gronos Edition

Full Mansory widebody conversion with visible carbon fiber elements.

Custom forged wheels designed specifically for high-speed stability.

Hand-stitched leather interiors with customizable color palettes.

Enhanced exhaust systems that provide a signature deep growl.

The Destination for Elite Vehicles

Limited Spec Automotive continues to lead as the top used luxury automotive dealership in Miami. The staff understands the lifestyle of the modern collector. Because they hold the exclusive Mansory partnership, they provide services no other domestic dealer can offer. Visit the Miami showroom to experience these incredible machines in person.

About Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, FL

Limited Spec Automotive's team of experts is dedicated to helping buyers find the perfect luxury vehicle to fit their lifestyles and preferences. The Miami-based dealership is committed to excellence and provides exceptional service and guidance throughout the purchasing process. Customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website or showroom to explore available trade-in options and luxury inventory today.

Media Contact: Stephen Waisman, [email protected], 786-233-0526

SOURCE Limited Spec Automotive